On Sunday, July 8, 2018, I sat in the Jones County Justice Court covering the case of a young man who had shot an arrow through a dog’s head. As the unofficial animal-abuse beat reporter, I covered the vast majority of those cases.
This one was bad. Depending on what version of the story he decided to tell, the man was either angry at the dog he shot for messing with his dogs or he was just having target practice with a dog’s face. The brutality.
On that Sunday, the courtroom was mostly empty. If memory serves, there was the judge, a deputy, court clerk and the then-president of Southern Cross Animal Rescue, with whom I had been acquainted for about five years.
I got the suspect’s side of the story — he couldn’t keep his trap shut during the perp walk — and the SCAR side. The story appeared in Tuesday’s paper with a big headline and photo of the dog with an arrow through its head.
This newspaper and SCAR worked well and often together, minus a few hiccups along the way. Their horrific cases provided us with stories, which in turn would yank on the heartstrings of a giving community and led to donations — the lifeblood of any non-profit, but especially an animal rescue.
The story ran Tuesday, July 10, one day before the rescue was to have a “staff development day.” That day turned out to be the raid on Lyon Ranch Road and the charging of an elderly couple with horrific animal abuse.
The first call I received that morning was from Mary Ellen Senne, with whom I also had become friends since moving to Jones County. We wrote stories about her animal rescue efforts on her property and her willingness to take in the worst of the worst cases in the animal world.
It was just before 8 a.m. and she was almost incoherent. “There are people here everywhere,” she said. “There are police… I don’t know what… they have me in the poolhouse… what are they…?”
I couldn’t tell anything and sped toward her home — about a 20-minute ride from our office in Laurel.
Lyon Ranch Road is a mostly quiet street, two lanes winding through rural property. Just before their house, the road flattens out and her white picket fence could be seen. The gate with the sign “No Trespassing Please” adorned to the front of it was blocked by a large Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy in front of a larger pickup.
As I slowed down, the deputy’s hand movements increased, obviously not wanting any onlookers or “rubberneckers” getting any looks. But even slowly, there was an army of people inside the gates. Two huge trailers hauled by big rigs were just inside the gate that had to be taken off the hinges to even get onto the property.
There were sheriff’s deputies everywhere, Humane Society of the United States personnel on the scene and SCAR’s “staff development day” was in full swing.
But with John Q. Law whooshing all cars by — including a delivery truck that showed up later that day with hundreds of dollars’ worth of animal food — it was hard to comprehend what possibly could have been going on.
I called the then-president of SCAR on her cellphone and left a message. Nine times out of 10 she answered my calls, but not on this day. I sent her a text message. Nothing.
As unusual as it was for her not to answer calls or texts, it was more unusual to not get a head’s up because of the magnitude of this animal abuse case.
I drove back to the office and fielded hysterical calls from Mary Ellen all day. Deputy Clara McKinley, one of almost an entire shift of JCSD deputies and investigators on scene that day, was charged with keeping watch over Mary Ellen and Mr. Dave — both nearing 70 years old with spotless criminal records. As rescuers did their thing, deputies rode around on four-wheelers and Sheriff Alex Hodge put on his cowboy hat and prepared for his on-site Facebook Live SO event with co-host Allyson Knotts.
Some media had been made aware — Hattiesburg TV media — and the Humane Society had an on-board reporter and videographer. Of course, the sheriff had access to the property and he made the most of that. TV stations and, eventually Leader-Call reporter Mark Thornton, were kept at bay, either across Lyon Ranch Road or at least out of view of most of what was happening.
That, too, was odd. I received word once of a dog-abuse and dogfighting operation on Rose Lane where dogs in horrific conditions were kept on tiny chains with no food or water in the woods. I walked freely throughout the scene, took photos of the miserable beasts and snapped what likely is the best photo I ever took — JCSD Lt. Robert Little walking from the woods with an abused dog in his arms. We had covered horrific animal abuses in the past and were not kept away. This one was different.
Mark was only able to get a few photos from a distance, but nothing past where the trailers were set up and under a tent where a veterinarian named Kirk Frazier from All Animals Veterinary Clinic at 2138 Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg was brought in to examine the animals on the property that day.
After the raid, “The animals have been transported to a temporary emergency shelter in a nearby location, where they are being examined and cared for by Dr. Kirk Frazier from All Animals Veterinary Clinic,” SCAR wrote in the aftermath of the raid and seizure of the animals.
This was no ordinary vet, though.
Frazier and the Sennes had known each other since 1989. He had given shots and cared for many of the Sennes’ animals while they lived in Hattiesburg. Just a short time before he participated in the raid on the Sennes’ property, he called Mary Ellen Senne and “angel” in a handwritten letter — one she still has in her possession.
That story will be published later in the Leader-Call.
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.