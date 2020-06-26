I would hope by now that it is clear to everyone that the protesting, rioting, looting, vandalism and anarchy that has gripped this nation has nothing to do with justice for George Floyd. It doesn’t even have anything to do with ending racism. Actually, it is the complete opposite. It has everything to do with promoting racism, but this time it is racism against white people. It’s about the false narrative that white people are evil and must be punished for the crime of being born white.
Just look what has happened with NASCAR, a sport that has a fan base that is predominantly white. First, they banned Confederate flags while at the same time embracing Black Lives Matter, a group that is the equivalent of the KKK. This is a group that openly hates white people. Even their name is racist. Yes, black lives matter but no more than Chinese lives, Hispanic lives or white lives. But BLM is worse than just a group that hates white people. This is a group that openly and proudly calls for the murder of police officers. Yet NASCAR, The NFL and just about every other sport openly embrace them.
And don’t even get me started on the billions of dollars of corporate money that is being thrown at this terrorist organization. Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Nike are just a few of the dozens of big corporations that are treating a domestic terrorist organization like this one as the second coming of the Boys and Girls Club of America. It’s sick, it’s appeasement and it’s no better than those who supported the Nazi Party in 1920.
But back to NASCAR. After their lone black driver, Bubba Wallace, who drives a Black Lives Matter car, claimed that a noose was found in his assigned garage at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR put on a big show of support for Wallace even though there was absolutely no proof that anyone had committed any sort of racist act. Of course, the media, which is hyping the crap out of the “racist white America” (read Donald Trump supporter) narrative because they believe it helps Joe Biden, played the story to the hilt. This mysterious noose was all the proof they needed that every white person in America is indeed a racist devil.
The story gets worse. No fewer than 15 FBI special agents descended on Talladega Superspeedway to apprehend the culprit. Because let’s face it, this was the crime of the century. Apparently, much worse than the murder of 3-year-old toddler Mekhi James, who was gunned down in Chicago over the Father’s Day weekend or the more than 100 other Chicagoans who were shot on that same weekend. No, that was black on black violence and it is apparently of no concern because it is too difficult to pin those on evil white people.
We still have no idea who shot and killed innocent little Mekhi James, but fortunately, the FBI was able to get to the bottom of the mysterious NASCAR noose. Apparently the “noose” wasn’t a noose at all and instead was a pull for a garage door. It took one day to figure out through video evidence that the “noose” had been hanging in that particular garage since October 2019 and had absolutely nothing to do with Bubba Wallace or his Black Lives Matter car. Of course, instead of apologizing for creating a racist witch hunt, Wallace went on the leftwing networks to insist that indeed the rope he saw was an actual noose.
In the meantime, Mekhi James is still dead and very few people seem to care about that. As a matter of fact, the only way Mekhi James’ death would get the attention it deserves is if he would have been killed by a white person. CNN and their ilk would have devoted hundreds of hours to that story because it fits the false narrative they want to jam down our throats.
A few years ago, I wrote a column in response to the call to take down Confederate statues and change the Mississippi state flag. At that time I wrote that if you appeased the left and gave into those demands then it would only be a matter of time before they came after George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and the American flag.
Well, I’m not claiming to be Nostradamus as it wasn’t a hard prediction to make, but it’s now upon us. A Portland, Ore., statue of George Washington, the father of this nation and the soul of everything we stand for, had an American flag draped over his head, lit on fire and then toppled to the ground and defaced. The perpetrators of that crime should have been bayoneted to death. Instead, nothing happened to them. They were appeased.
Black Lives Matter and their white Marxist brethren in Antifa don’t want to simply demonize white America, they want to destroy it. What they are doing to our monuments is symbolic of what they openly admit they want to do to America — burn it to the ground. Democrats, the media and large corporations better be careful of supporting the terrorist anti-American behavior of both of these groups because they will eventually turn on them.
It’s not just Washington, Jefferson and Christopher Columbus statues that are under attack. The Lincoln Memorial was vandalized and a Ulysses S. Grant statue was toppled. What were the sins of Lincoln and Grant in the eyes of these terrorists? My guess is they were white. Does anyone really believe that these same people are going to accept a demented old white guy named Joe Biden as their president?
And just this week, Sean King, a leader in the BLM movement, called for the tearing down of murals, stained glass and statues of Jesus Christ, calling them “a gross form of white supremacy.” These are the people Americans are appeasing.
Like the Nazis, BLM and Antifa are attempting to take over a country through violence, intimidation and fear. They want to erase our history, disrupt our way of life and then control our future. And we are allowing them to do exactly that.
President Trump finally sent in the National Guard to protect our monuments in Washington, D.C. I don’t know why it took him so long. And where are Republicans in general? Sadly, the Republican Party is America’s only hope of being saved from a Marxist totalitarian future in which all of the freedoms that this country was founded on are stripped away. People will be persecuted for merely speaking their mind or, worse yet, for being born white. It’s already happening. The Democrats and media are clearly on the side of the anarchists. All we have left is the Republicans, but the Republicans are oddly and dangerously quiet.
I’m sure many of you are asking the same thing that I am, “Why am I outraged by what is going on in this country but none of our elected officials are doing anything about it?” Are they scared?Are they in hiding? This isn’t a time for cowardice. This isn’t a time for appeasement. Millions of Jews died because the Nazis were appeased and allowed to flourish. This time the victims of totalitarianism won’t be European Jews, it will be white middle-class Americans.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
