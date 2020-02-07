One of my all-time favorite stories involves a middle-aged, small-town church lady. We’ll call her Miss Trudy. She’s that sweet neighbor and friend who always brings a casserole or a pie to people who are hurting. Some would describe her as slightly holier-than-thou. We’re in the South. You know the type.
Anyway, she calls 911 one day and, almost out of breath, she reports, “There’s a naked man outside my window!”
The police rush over to her house. She answers the door, slightly out of breath from doing a quick cleanup before “company” came over to deal with her “emergency.” She tells the officers, “Quick, follow me.”
They make their way down the hall and take a right into the bathroom. She points toward the window as she turns her head away in utter disgust, telling the officers, “He’s right out there … I just can’t believe this is happening here. I’m still so upset,” she says in her best “well, I never” tone.
The officers give a sideways glance to each other as they peer up at the horizontal frosted-glass window that’s about a foot above their eye level.
“Ma’am, I’m sorry, but how were you seeing this naked man outside your window?” one of the officers asked.
Miss Trudy sidled toward him, still hesitant to even turn toward that direction, kerchief to her mouth.
“I hate to show you because I’m afraid I may see him again, officer,” she gasps, “but you have to stand on top of the toilet seat, reach up and unlatch the window, slide it open, then stand on your tiptoes. Get those binoculars right there and look in the window across the yard. You’ll see him in the shower … Ohh, I think I’m going to faint.”
That story always comes to mind after “incidents” like the Super Bowl halftime show. They feel the need to put their piety or their permissiveness on full display on social media. Many of them seemed to be clutching their pearls with one hand and typing just how aghast they were with the other. Some may have been pole-dancing on a political stage as they typed away. One group of women were “so horrified,” they shrieked and ran the kids out of the room. The other group insisted it was “empowering” for women and if they had J-Lo’s body at 50, they’d wear her outfit to the grocery store. (My favorite comment: “At this point, I feel like J-Lo’s OBGYN.”)
The funny thing to me is that most of the comments were directed at J-Lo for being on a pole. Well, if you got to that portion of the show, you had to somehow manage to endure all of Shakira’s wiggling and writhing. I guess that was OK. But when you get a woman in a flesh-colored body suit dancing on a pole, that’s too much? I’m not sure what the rules are …
The most offensive thing to me was how all of those manufactured sounds and non-sensical lyrics qualified as “music” and “entertainment” for a large part of the population. Yikes! Grab a random band out of a bar in New Orleans, Nashville, Memphis, Austin or even Hattiesburg if you want to hear more talent. Since that was “offensive” to me, I picked up the remote control and simply tapped the “mute” button. Or maybe it was the volume button that I used to turn down the sound all the way. Heck, I could’ve changed the channel. I had choices! (And remember, the people who know me best know that I am technology-challenged … but even I could handle this one effortlessly.) One choice I didn’t make, however, was to log on to Facebook to document my disgust or support. Why? Because one click can solve the problem if you’re upset with what’s on the radio, TV or Internet. Anything I can fix with a click isn’t a problem. Not in my book.
These international “scandals” amuse me. The Super Bowl show is designed to appeal to the non-football fans, to get more viewers … and it delivered, as usual. All of you who were so willfully offended will tune in next year, too, just to make sure the world knows if you approve or disapprove.
I know, I know, you weren’t worried about the adults who saw it, you were “concerned” for the children. Just remember, when you herded them to their room, they logged on to SnapChat to see which of their classmates had sent a selfie from the shower.
One day, two extremes
People love to claim, “It’s all about the children!” But it’s not. It’s all about them. Those two extremes were on display a couple of miles apart in a span of a few hours on Wednesday. On Magnolia Road, a toddler wandered into the road that morning. She was cold, hungry, wearing no shoes as she stood in the middle of that main county thoroughfare. No one came looking for her in about 45 minutes, said J.R. Hoffman, who rescued her.
You have to have a license to catch a fish at nearby Bogue Homa Lake, but not in order to reproduce. Crazy world we live in.
That night, just up the way on Smith Chapel Road, a man who was devoted to his young boys and wife was killed instantly when his truck ran off the road and slammed into a tree. He had just been at his sister’s house and was headed home to his boys, who are in seventh and fifth grade. For everyone who knew Eric Herrington, the first thing they mention is the dedication to youth sports, not as a spectator, but as a participant. He coached and did anything he could to help.
The couple on Magnolia Road will likely get convicted of a misdemeanor (that’s all the law allows) and they will get to keep their kid and crank out more as a life of dependence continues.
Meanwhile, a man like Herrington, who worked to make the world a better place, is taken in an instant. It’s a cruel world.
God ain’t answerable to me, but I sure have a lot of questions for Him one day. Please pray for the Herrington family.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
