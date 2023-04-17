I’ve been informed I’m racist and racism is, as far as I can tell, a hereditary disorder, like diabetes or something, I guess. But just so y’all know, it’s serious, and there’s not a thing I can do about it. I’ll never get over it. Seems it manifests from too little melanin, and is exacerbated by exposing myself to what I’m told is privilege. I found out by writing these columns. Who knew?
Thank goodness someone saw it in me and told me because, up to now, I never even thought I was sick, but I guess not knowing was a glaring symptom in itself. It took the wisdom of a couple of “woke” readers to bring it to my attention. Seems they’re the go-to experts in the field. Thanks for letting me know! I’m glad you’re out there – like I’m glad to see the “mask police” at my door – and happy you’re using that old First Amendment people you detest gave us.
I don’t think they want me cured, though. Naw, they just wanted to tell me how I haven’t got a grasp on how awful I and people who look like me are. Their treatment is kind of medieval, though, and apparently consists of mostly hitting me over the head to drive out my demons, then feeding me a concoction of good-old-fashioned revisionist history. That ought to at least keep me from spreading the contagion. You know, for the greater good of the herd until I pass. Going to be a tough one to contain, too, because racism is shared by 57.8 percent of melanin-deprived Anglo occupants of this country, by their measure. Hell, maybe more if they lump in the 18.7 percent slightly more melanin-endowed Americans of ethnic Hispanic descent, too. But probably not, since to the Racist Enforcement Bureau writers, color’s everything and defines us: white bad, black good, brown, sort of so so. We should drop dead or something … or, absent that, just stroke a check to show how sorry we all are for … well, you know – everything.
My detractors, one younger white guy, one younger black gal (or whatever pronoun they’re preferring these days), used Facebook to express their views after taking umbrage with two of my opinion pieces here. Maybe those of you reading this today read those also. In one, I wrote about our government changing names of Army posts, removing the names of Confederate generals, and the other about the patriot Patrick Henry and his call to arms before the Revolutionary War. I had opinions on both. But whatever it is they read wasn’t what I wrote. And foolishly, I responded to them and tried to re-tell, using smaller words I thought they’d understand, on what I thought I’d already clearly written.
No dice. I was still wrong. You see, I didn’t condemn the rebel generals for fighting against abolition, but I thought I’d been clear as crystal I believed their cause wasn’t just and I didn’t agree with the decision by our military and outlined why. In the other, I didn’t spend my words defaming Patrick Henry as the miserable, wealthy, hypocrite, slave-owning cur one of them believes he was. In neither did I praise or defend the institution of slavery. Point of fact for anyone who cares to know, I personally abhor the idea of people being used as chattel. Always have. Nonetheless, according to these experts, I must think “slavers” are A-OK.
I didn’t address slavery because that wasn’t the focus or point of my columns. The first, regarding the Army posts, was what, in my opinion, after all these years, suddenly made those names the target of erasure. The Patrick Henry piece had nothing more than my heartfelt belief in the sentiments he spoke and made famous in our nation’s lead up to our Revolutionary War with the British Empire, and our present situation as I see it with this current president and administration.
These writers evidently think I should be as condemning of this country, its history and its value to our world and humankind as they are. But I’m not them. My years, upbringing, travels and experiences give me my own perspective, and personal understanding of events and life in our country they don’t yet and may never have. The future, their good health and time might give them a broader, more tempered and honest, accurate and, I hope, more appreciative view of their country, its achievements and the blessings living here gives them.
But now, in this time and place, I frankly think I’m right and they’re wrong. Their commentary tells me they’ve not been taught about this nation’s founding and its unique value and place in the advancement of the worth of all people. My takeaway from their comments is they lack historical perspective and a naïve, sophomoric understanding of humanity and how it evolves. Somewhere, someone or something failed them. Probably haven’t been raised up or educated to develop any positive understanding of time and place. That’s understandable today, what with the degradation of families, schools and churches thanks to the Marxist influences that have taken hold with the help of the enemies of this republic in social media, entertainment and nearly every aspect of our society.
The burr under the white dude’s saddle comes off as scripted “white guilt” sold wholesale by Leftists and, sadly, bought by many young Americans. The black woman, she just sounds hateful. I say they’re closer to racist than me, labeling “white” as the bane of mankind. Think of driving while looking in the rearview mirror. If everything you see is behind us, there’s no way forward.
Yes, kids, America had slavery. No, kids, we don’t anymore. How about a one-way ticket where it still exists? North Korea, Eritrea, Burundi, Central African Republic, Afghanistan, Mauritania, South Sudan, Pakistan, Cambodia, Iran, India, China, Nigeria, Iran, Indonesia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Russia and the Philippines. Pick one, I will buy the ticket.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
