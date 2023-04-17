I’ve been informed I’m racist and racism is, as far as I can tell, a hereditary disorder, like diabetes or something, I guess. But just so y’all know, it’s serious, and there’s not a thing I can do about it. I’ll never get over it. Seems it manifests from too little melanin, and is exacerbated by exposing myself to what I’m told is privilege. I found out by writing these columns. Who knew?  

Buck Torske

Thank goodness someone saw it in me and told me because, up to now, I never even thought I was sick, but I guess not knowing was a glaring symptom in itself. It took the wisdom of a couple of “woke” readers to bring it to my attention. Seems they’re the go-to experts in the field. Thanks for letting me know! I’m glad you’re out there – like I’m glad to see the “mask police” at my door – and happy you’re using that old First Amendment people you detest gave us. 

