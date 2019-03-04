On a cold, blood-smeared stainless steel cart, a newborn wriggles and gasps for air while a sterile attendant rolls her away. No one shows any empathy for the little one. Under U.S. law, doctors and medical staff are not penalized in any way for failing to care for babies who survive abortion attempts.
Senator Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) sponsored the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act along with 49 of his fellow Republican senators. The bill would have required doctors to provide medical care to babies born alive after abortion attempts or face penalties for harming a child. Last week they needed 60 votes to break a Democratic filibuster blocking the bill.
The Centers for Disease Control tracks the number of babies born alive after a “termination of pregnancy” in hospitals but not in abortion clinics. More than 3,000 babies are aborted every day in America, the vast majority in abortion clinics. We do not know how many babies survive abortion only to die slowly or brutally.
President George W. Bush signed the 2002 Born Alive Infants Protection Act that declared any child born alive, even those who survived abortion attempts, was legally considered a “person,” “human being” and “child” under federal law. However, that bill has no penalties against those who break the law and do not care for the life of a child.
Abortion is a political issue for Democrats, and every senator who has announced he or she is running for president in 2020 voted against protecting children who survive abortion attempts.
Democrats and their kissing cousins in the mainstream media, i.e. CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Post, et al, are staunchly united in their stand against abortion survivors. Some survivors have formed The Abortion Survivor Network: More Than a Choice. As you might imagine, abortion survivors have a very different view of the sanctity of human life. Their stories are rarely if ever acknowledged by Democrats or their media cousins.
While this life-or-death vote was being counted in the Senate, President Trump was making another personal effort toward denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. Kim Jong Un was not willing to make a deal, and President Trump walked away with sanctions still in place. Under Trump’s watch North Korea has stopped testing missiles and nuclear bombs, something his predecessor was incapable of doing. It’s not much, but it’s a start. Democrats and media cousins mocked Trump for losing the deal.
Back in the House, Democrats scheduled hearings to coincide with Trump’s unprecedented efforts to negotiate peace in Korea. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, decided his committee had to hear testimony from Michael Cohen, a felon sentenced to three years in federal prison for tax evasion and lying to Congress among other convictions.
Presiding Judge William Pauley characterized Cohen’s crimes as a “veritable smorgasbord of fraudulent conduct” and “motivated by personal greed and ambition.”
Coincidentally, a Rasmussen poll conducted at the end of February found 62 percent of Democrats “consider Trump a bigger danger to America than the dictator who has threatened this country with nuclear attack.” Think about that!
Democrats platform to defeat Trump in 2020 is founded upon abortion bordering on infanticide, the multi-trillion dollar Green New Deal, and “Trump is a racist!” These are not your daddy’s Democrats!
