Not too long ago, a “not so” gentleman that I called for help asked me, “Aren’t you equipped to handle ‘these people’ and situations like this? Why am I here?”
I was shocked and wasn’t quite sure what he meant, but it quickly became evident to me that he had a pre-conceived attitude and expectation about mental health and the people who struggle with it. I want to take this opportunity to clear the air for him, and for others who may share this mentality.
“These people” …
What did he mean? Was he talking about the mothers who have lost their children and are so buried in their grief that they can’t pull themselves out of bed and have trouble even breathing? Did he mean the ones who have anxiety so bad they can’t control their shaking hands and want to vomit every time they think about stepping out of their house? How about the 18-year-old boy who has suddenly begun to think that he hears voices telling him not to trust anyone because they are all out to get him and want him dead. Maybe “these people” are the men who are contemplating taking their own life because they got hurt at work a year ago and can no longer provide for their family and they are facing foreclosure and homelessness.
Oh wait! I bet he meant the teenager who is bullied at school, told they are ugly, fat and worthless, so they cut themselves every night just to relieve the pain because they don’t know what else to do. Could it be the 6-year-old who just revealed that grandpa has been touching her inappropriately, and now she has a stomachache and cries every day and no one understands why. It was probably the alcoholic who fights everyday to maintain his sobriety — that HAS to be the “people” that he was referring to.
It is my mission in life — maybe my legacy — to do everything I can to educate the masses about mental health and how it effects everyone! One in five individuals in the United States will battle mental illness at some point in their lives. Every 40 seconds, a person dies by suicide in our country. One of “those people” was my grandmother. Many people choose to not seek help because they are afraid of how they might be viewed by others, most especially by those who do not understand what they are feeling. They don’t want to be viewed as “crazy” or “weak.”
The truth is, mental health is no different than your high blood pressure or inflated cholesterol numbers. The only difference is that mental health is controlled by that bodily organ between your ears, no different than your heart, liver, pancreas or gut. We MUST stop the stigma!
“These people” are MY people and I will do everything in my power to eradicate the shame associated with seeking help. The examples above are not based on any one person, out of respect for privacy and my commitment to confidentiality, but they are a sample of the thousands of situations that I have encountered throughout my career. These are normal people in real-life situations. People are hurting and feeling hopeless, and it is my job to listen and help them find ways to heal and find the hope that they cannot yet see. If you are one of “these people,” I am your advocate! It is time that we all stop being jerks to each other and just be kind and compassionate to those around us who need us.
Sir, if you are reading this, I want you to know that if you or a loved one find yourself experiencing any of life’s hurts or heartaches, I will be here for you, ready to listen and help you figure it all out. You can rest assured that you are in good hands, for I am more than equipped to handle “these people.”
Rhonda Smith is a therapist with South Central Regional Medical Center, SC BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
