"I think about Mamaw Elna. She should have received a medal for endurance. But she went placidly about her days at home in the hot Mississippi sun, doing her work and taking care of the rest of her family. Waiting. Waiting for her boys to come home."
I am a baby boomer. My dad was born during The Great Depression, too young for service during World War II. He became a member of the Air Force when he turned 17, as per the instruction of my grandfather.
Jasper Folks took all four of his surviving children, all sons, into town on their 17th birthday and signed them up for the Air Force. No questions. And list your mama as a dependent, son. You’ll be getting fed and clothed by the US of A, and part of your paycheck will automatically be sent to your mama every month. Daddy did have to put in some time in the Philippines during the Korean Conflict but was out of the service, married and a daddy himself by the time Viet Nam came along.
The veterans who returned from the wars have proven reluctant to share their experiences from war. I suppose most of them had no desire to educate their families, their young wives and children with the reality of combat. They decided to shield their loved ones, even if that meant carrying the burden alone.
I imagine that most of their letters home entailed a few mundane details of their days, their universal hope that the war would soon be over and their plans for coming home as soon as they could. Most of them fighting at one front or another in some part of the world kept their horrors to themselves.
They saw countrysides that were once verdant and fruitful burned and blown to smithereens … alien landscapes. Silent villages, once quaint and lively, deserted and in ruins. Worse, they knew what it was to take the life of another human, just because he wore a different uniform. To witness the bloodied bodies of other soldiers after a battle, and even civilian women and children. Some came home and stayed silent because they dared not put a voice to the internal damage that had been dealt.
My great-great-great grandfather returned from the Civil War almost unrecognizable by his own family. Starving, sick, it had taken him months to walk home … barefoot and ragged. He would work in the fields during the day and wander the woods at night. He would wake his family in the middle of the night with shouts and screams, fighting ghosts hiding in the trees.
Sadly, I didn’t develop my love of history and my respect for those who served on behalf of our country until I was, well, getting along in years myself.
I had a wonderful father-in-law who shared an experience from World War II with me. Joe Musgrove was one of 11 children born to Alonzo Musgrove and Elna Knight Musgrove of Soso. Amazingly, he and three of his brothers and one of their brothers-in-law all served in World War II at the same time. That was a lot of worry for a mama. Every boy she had was in danger, except for the baby boy who was too young to serve. I’m sure she was a praying woman and was blessed that they all came home.
Research reveals that some families were decimated. The Sullivans lost all five sons in one event. They were all serving on the USS Juneau at the same time … and all went down when she sank in the Pacific, taking every soul on board with her to the depths of that cold black darkness.
Joe enlisted as required by the Selective Service Act passed by Congress in 1940. He entered the Army as a supply clerk on Sept. 28, 1943, and after training, began his travel across the Pacific from San Francisco. He was on a carrier with 5,000 other young men on their way to meet the fierce and determined Japanese. He said their berths were so close to each other that you could almost touch the next guy with your nose. They were forced to sleep on their backs and couldn’t even turn over during the night.
Things were tolerable, he said, until they got caught in a killer typhoon. With her bow pointing into the wind and 30-foot waves, the mighty ship plowed on. For four days and nights, the great vessel rode to the top of a wave and nose-dived with a thunderous slam into a wallow before rising into the next wave. The din was akin to being in a giant turret and firing a Godzilla of a shell every 20 or 30 seconds. For four straight days and nights. Seasickness was the least of their complaints. The deafening noise, the anticipation of the next one and the next one … well, some men had to be sedated and most of them contemplated if survival would be possible. Some of them would have done anything to make it stop. Mother Nature took no one’s side during the time of war.
They all made it through the storm, he said. And me, being the silly little girl I was, never asked him to share any other details with me. He went on to serve his time, as did his brothers and millions of other young men. How I regret not asking him if he cared to share other experiences with me!
Being 70, I have met soldiers who served in Viet Nam, and many of them have been reluctant in telling their stories of combat. There have been a few who have agreed to talk with me when I ask for their stories to share, assuring them that I wish only to honor their service in the telling.
Some of those will be shared in the days to come as we recognize our veterans, the ones who are still with us — and the ones who never came home. The blood-soaked ground that is Manassas, the granite sentinels of Arlington, the poppies that grow in Flanders fields, the sandy beaches of Normandy and Iwo Jima ... those whisper of young men who gave their all and shout anguish to the heavens of needless deaths by the millions.
I’m sure that there was not a minute to be given to self-pity and doubts. Tears were private and shed in the dark. Her part in the war effort was to keep spirits up at home, rotate the crops and ration staples. Every conscious moment was an unending prayer for the safety and return of her boys.
Pop’s typhoon story lit my streak of curiosity — and my awe of the mothers and wives and sweethearts who await a young man’s homecoming, sometimes for years. And sometimes in vain.
God bless them all. ll the combat didn’t happen in strange, faraway lands. Some took place in the hearts and minds of those who kept the home fires burning, battling fear and one disheartening day after another, year after year, awaiting news of peace.
Fear can come in 32-foot waves, too. You just feel it. You don’t see it coming.
Janie Jenkins is a native of Jasper County who resided in Laurel for many years. Her first novel “One Small Mistake” is available on Amazon. Email reaches her at janiejenkinsretired@gmail.com.
