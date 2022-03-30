It seems I have a few new fans to this weekly piece of my mind. Two of them have commented about how they miss my columns of yesteryear, and the other said I am a regurgitation machine for Fox News.
I love them both — I mean that sincerely — I really do. It means they are reading, which means, I hope, they have paid the 75 cents to read and then to get passionate enough to write me. Never did I get into this business to please anyone. It will never happen. When one tries to please everyone, he or she will please no one. To do that, though, you have to have thick skin, to which I will thank my late father for teaching me.
When your youngster is 12 or 13 years old and he or she needs some constructive criticism, do not hesitate or consider feelings. Your child will get over it, and it will teach a lesson that things are not always sunshine and gravy, that the world can be tough and you have to be tough to meet the big bad wolf. You can only be sheltered for so long before the world comes knocking.
For me, it happened on the first story I ever wrote. I was 13 years old covering a baseball game featuring my best friends, one year younger than me. It was for a weekly newspaper known as The Peekskill Herald, after corporate monster Gannett bought my dad’s local newspaper, that I was tasked to write a Little League All-Star baseball game recap.
I got home, sat at the dining room table and proceeded to write three legal-size pages — front and back, handwritten and single-spaced — on the game. I talked about every foul ball, strikeout, home run and stolen base. I was so proud that when my newspaper editor father got home, I nearly tackled him at the door.
“What do you think, Dad?” I asked while handing him all of those pages. The glow of my excitement would have lit up Yankee Stadium.
He grabbed it, never looked at it, handed it back to me and said, “Get it down to one page and bring it back to me.”
Crushed — and certainly not knowing how much of an influence that one moment in my life would have — I got it down to one page and brought it back to him.
From that day, some 35 years ago, my skin is thick to the point I could walk across any fire. I’d give an Atchafayla Swamp gator a run for its money.
I love reader interaction, and there are a few things my new friends might like to know.
I do watch the occasional Fox News, but much less since my wife is no fan. I have a great appreciation for Tucker Carlson’s first 15 minutes of each show. Forget what you might have read or what others think of him — watch him for a week and listen. Don’t think of why you should hate what he is saying, just listen with the state of our world as your backdrop.
I by no means am a Fox lunatic; quite the contrary. I tune in each morning to read the CNN app while doing my morning constitutional. I look at CNN and then the Fox News app and then ask aloud, “Am I living in the same universe?”
Each day, I read The Federalist and then check out MSNBC. I ingest newspaper stories and podcasts as much as possible. I believe that range of information allows me to call out people’s bullcrap a lot more than most people.
Politicians hate people like me — informed through many avenues. We are useless for their big plans, because we do not rely on them. We see them as what they are — overpaid, stuffed-shirt, money-hungry, scum-suckers who have rigged the system to enrich themselves and their biggest donors.
I can see the hollowness in their promises and the pure insanity of believing that printing more money is the answer to all of our problems. Politicians are driving each and every American closer to the cliff. That’s what I cannot stand.
I again often use the word drunk with power and it is so clear, why cannot more people see it? How can they live with themselves for what they have done to the future of this great country. I still believe it can be great, but each day that passes, I am less and less optimistic.
I wonder if the proverbial horse has long left the barn. I wonder how a society that has a collective heart attack about one actor slapping another or if their wifi doesn’t work on the city bus will cope when the system comes crumbling down.
At the end, though, normal people who work an honest week for honest pay, who make this country go are the ones at fault. We knew what they were doing yet continued to allow them to do it, electing the same hollow people with the same hollow promises. And when the people finally elected someone to break that cycle, they destroyed him — and put nearly 100 million Americans in their crosshairs for supporting him.
If, maybe, I can shine a light on their actions, the ridiculousness of what they say and the gross hypocrisy that has taken over our lives, I will try my best.
If you agree, wonderful. If you think I’m a pile of road apples, just as well.
Thanks for reading.
•
Contact Managing Editor
Sean Murphy at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.