Sunday morning as I prepared to leave for a day trip to New Orleans, a very special winter cap sat on the top of my car’s dashboard.
I had worn it two nights before at the Taylorsville-Bay Springs football game. When the rain started to fall heavily in the second quarter, that hat not only shielded me a bit from the rain, but also was a reminder about how much I loathed covering high school football games. Oh, 20 years ago I would have been so excited to cover a South State title game, but with age, a wife and two dogs, spending 15 Friday nights watching 15- and 16-year-olds run around a field has become untenable.
But this is not about high school football or wasted Friday nights — far too many in my life — but that damn hat.
Two years ago as Laurel prepared to take the trip north to Starkville to face West Point in the state championship game, I went to the school to video the buses leaving — a technological miracle for someone who has seen the business pass him by.
It was cold and dank and damp — and conditions were only forecast to get worse throughout that night.
For three years I had wanted to wear a winter cap with LPD emblazoned on it. I have always had the deepest respect for the Laurel Police Department and knew that if ever I was in a pickle, I was a million times more grateful for living in the city than the county — a sentiment that on this day is about 100 million times more.
But this is not about the feeling of safety, or lack thereof with our Hollywood-esque cowboy sheriff. This is about a hat.
So there I was freezing, waiting for teenagers to come out of the fieldhouse and talking to Lt. Earl Reed. Earl and I have always been cordial and at times friendly. I asked him about his winter LPD cap he was wearing and hinted about how cold it would be that night.
He reached into the trunk of his investigator’s car and handed me an LPD winter cap. I wore it proudly that night and continued to wear it proudly through this insufferable season.
By the time the rainy Friday night in Taylorsville ended, I took the hat off and put it on my car’s dashboard. It was soaked through and smelled terribly.
A half-hour later when I got home, I left the cap on the dashboard, seeing as there was at least another hour of work awaiting me and not wanting to subject the dogs to such olfactory misery.
Sunday when I got into the car for a day trip… Woah, Nellie… did that cap stink! I mean soaked dirty socks wrapped in dog poop stink. Rancid.
The dogs were calm inside, the engine was running and the front door of the house was locked. I took that nasty, stinky hat and tossed it into the driveway.
“You should put that inside, someone might steal it,” my driving companion told me.
“Come on, are you serious? Who would steal a nasty, stinky winter cap?”
I have tremendous respect for people’s property. Other than a dirty girlie magazine when I was 11 years old — sorry, Dominick the Deli Owner — I haven’t stolen anything. People work hard for what they have and the thought of going on another person’s property to take what isn’t theirs is unacceptable.
But, apparently, not to the people in our neighborhood. For when we got home that night, someone had stolen the nasty, filthy, stinky winter cap.
I have a feeling who was responsible for the theft, although I am not 100 percent sure. I do know that we have new neighbors with a gaggle of children who roam freely from yard to yard with their dog in tow. The dog, by the way, loves to crap in everyone’s yard but its own. The dog’s owners do not offer to clean up the crap.
If it is who I think it is — the LPD has made a few trips to that house in the past few months on other issues, some of them felonious — well, you have a couple options. 1- You can just put the stinky hat back where you found it and stay the hell out of our yard, or 2- just keep it. But Karma is quite a bitch and it will come back to haunt you, no matter how old or young you might be. Then again, it always could be the free-range mutts in the neighborhood who stole the cap, maybe after crapping in our yard.
Like covering high school football, our neighborhood at one time was something to look at with excitement. But times are changing. Respect for others’ property and belongings is going the way of the Dodo bird. Trash that isn’t ours somehow continues to end up in our yards. I empathize with other neighbors who have been here for years without dog crap in their yards who are now having to pick it up because of inconsiderate neighbors with lack of control of their children and dogs.
I would love to be mean and wish that the little neighborhood thieves will get lice or some other communicable disease from that hat. But I am not mean — and I passed my last lice check in 1982.
I just wish they would learn a little respect for others’ property, pick up their own dog’s crap and stay out of my driveway.
But really, I just want my hat back.
Maybe Lt. Reed can find a replacement for me. I certainly will promise to keep it under lock and key from now on.
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
