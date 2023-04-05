That morning as He approached the city, His disciples brought Him a donkey to ride into Jerusalem. Crowds of followers were shouting, “Hosanna to the Son of David; Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord; Hosanna in the highest!” The Pharisees whispered to one another, “You see that you are not doing any good; look, the world has gone after Him.”

Daniel Gardner

Things change quickly. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported significant changes in Americans’ values over the past 25 years. “Patriotism, religious faith, having children and other priorities that helped define the national character for generations are receding in importance to Americans…” The WSJ/NORC poll also found “the country sharply divided by political party over social trends such as the push for racial diversity in businesses and the use of gender-neutral pronouns.”

