Each year since 1868, our country has observed Memorial Day. But surprisingly — or maybe not so surprisingly — more than half of Americans don’t know the significance of this day or how it differs from Veterans’ Day.
And to be frank, they couldn’t care less as long as it gives them a long weekend, a good reason to buy that new car and grill some burgers. After all, it’s the summer kickoff holiday, right?
And maybe that’s why those who don’t know the difference, or don’t care, really should. Because this particular long weekend cost a lot of blood and treasure.
Veterans’ Day, on Nov. 11 each year, is set aside to honor the service of all those who’ve served in our armed forces.
But Memorial Day is for those soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen who laid down their lives it that service. In war and peace, they’ve paid for this barbecue.
I want to tell you about one of those people.
Senior Chief Petty Officer Kevin Kimsey was, when he died, the youngest senior Chief in the Navy, and he was a kind of “rock star” for how he came to that position.
I met him when he joined Antarctic Development Squadron 6, where I was then serving as the airframes branch chief. Our squadron operated both ski-equipped fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft supporting the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Research Program. I worked over on the C-130 Hercules side, and Kevin reported aboard as a UH-1 Iroquois helicopter crew chief and to ramrod the “Huey” side’s powerplant shop.
He was, like I said, sort of a curiosity. I mean, it wasn’t every day you’d meet a two-hashmark E-8. But moreover, he’d come to us from duty in the Chief of Naval Operations office, where he’d worked as an assistant to the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy.
Kevin had gotten that duty by being something too many people give the name to people who haven’t earned it — Kevin Kimsey was a hero. A bonafide one.
Although very junior in the Navy for his rate, he’d earned it through his professional skill and performance as both a mechanic and a Search and Rescue aircrewman.
Several years before I met him, he’d been recognized with the award of the Navy and Marines Corps Medal. This is the highest decoration given in the Naval service for non-combat heroism. It has been awarded more rarely than the Medal of Honor. He earned this recognition for jumping into the South China Sea to affect the rescue of two downed aviators in waters teeming with deadly sea snakes. He saved them both.
Those actions and others earned him recognition and selection as the United States Navy Sailor of the Year and meritorious promotion to Chief Petty Officer, and the job in D.C.
Turns out, Kevin wasn’t done helping people.
While stationed there, he was on the 14th Avenue bridge on his way to the Pentagon when Florida Air flight 90 crashed into it in 1982.
Once again, Kevin jumped into danger. He rendered aid to the injured on the bridge. He dove into the freezing Potomac to try to pull the injured from the wreckage and, sadly, to assist in recovering the dead. For that day, he received the Navy and Marines Corps Commendation Medal. It also cemented his early advancement to Senior Chief and his unique position of being senior to his seniors.
Kevin took the ribbing in good humor. He was humble. He was a great guy, brave and stalwart. He served America and its people with all his heart and energy and strength.
He gave it all in everything for his country and its freedom.
Senior Chief Kimsey died in the crash of his aircraft during an operational training flight. He died with his pilot, co-pilot and another young crewman on a hot summer afternoon on a California mountainside.
I will never forget, because I went to his rescue. I didn’t get to save anybody.
This is the admission price for the weekend. This is Memorial Day.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
