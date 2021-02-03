Let the movement begin right here, right now. Using what the kids call as hashtag, I present #saveconspiracytheories.
We are in danger of losing one of the most precious gifts about being an American – the conspiracy theory. Thanks to a group known as QAnon and the crazy, radical Left wing of America’s political system, it is becoming dangerous to one’s future, business and life if he or she believes in conspiracy theories.
This movement against conspiracy theories has gained momentum thanks to the president and his supporters believing that the 2020 election was rigged. Could it have been? Of course it could. Were votes physically changed in the dead of night? Who knows? But if we can argue for the past nearly 60 years on who killed John F. Kennedy, can we not theorize on how a decrepit, mentally incapacitated basement-dweller who can hardly string two sentences together got more votes than any other presidential candidate in the history of the country?
On Super Tuesday in 2008 in St. Louis, I sat with mouth agape watching Barack Obama deliver one of the best, most powerful speeches I had ever seen. That speech catapulted him into the political stratosphere and had excitement levels for the 2008 election off the charts.
He had charisma, he was a fresh voice and spoke eloquently. He had Black voters as excited as they had been about an election in generations. He had white voters equally as energized. He was the best candidate the country had seen in a long, long time. He received about 69 million votes.
Fast forward to 2019 during the Democrat primary, and there are so many candidates, debates have to be divided into separate days. Bernie Sanders, who is nuts but at least is consistent in his views, was winning. The aged, decrepit Joe Biden languished with the likes of Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang. He was a horrible candidate, with about as much of a chance of winning as Kamala Harris, who dropped out before the first primary.
Then South Carolina happened, with popular Rep. James Clyburne — a swamp creature — throwing his support behind an octogenarian white man. Is it a conspiracy theory to believe that Clyburne was told he had to support Joe because the old man appeared harmless and that Bernie Sanders could not win the general election? Maybe, but it is at least worth thinking about.
Somehow, Biden then gained momentum while hiding in his basement. Surely he was told to stay there, because if he ever had to speak to voters, his candidacy would be tanked for good. So he hid, using COVID as an excuse. All the while, courts and election officials in most Democrat-controlled states changed the rules because of COVID — such a convenient excuse to allow voting rules to be turned on their heads. Mail-in voting, extended deadlines and no signature verification on ballots materialized. But still, Biden was a horrible candidate who flew in the face of a movement against swamp politics that began with Ross Perot in 1992 and had built and built and built.
By Election Night, Trump was well on his way to victory until several states just stopped counting votes for the night. Why? Is it a complete conspiracy theory to believe it was a concerted effort? And remember that in the weeks leading up to the election, it was reported that Trump would likely win on Election Day, but hold on because in the days following he would lose and lose badly.
And that is what happened. A man who rarely left his basement, who couldn’t draw enough people to fill a junior-high classroom for a rally and had some serious ethical issues involving his son somehow garnered 17 million more votes than the most popular candidate in history?
If we can believe that the Mafia had Kennedy killed, that the moon landing was actually in a suburban Houston warehouse and Area 51 has the greatest collection of provable alien life, we jolly well can believe that there were some serious shenanigans in the 2020 elections.
But in the world of ever-clamping down on free speech and the free expression of ideas, if you believe the aforementioned 2020 election “rigging,” you should be canceled, silenced and destroyed.
Many years ago, a man named Art Bell hosted an overnight radio show. He broadcast somewhere from the high desert, and his show was six hours of the real nuts and bolts of American society telling their views on conspiracy theories far and wide. It was one of the most entertaining, enlightening and, at times, frightening radio programs ever. But the beauty of this place we call home is that Art Bell had the opportunity to host such a show and the nuts and bolts of society had the chance to express their views.
As John Amos’ character in the comedy film “Coming to America” said after being insulted by an African king, “This is America, Jack!”
If we want to continue to be able to say “This is America, Jack,” and believe whatever the heck we want to believe, we have to not only push back against the forces of censorship, but also remain steadfast in allowing conspiracy theories.
Who killed JFK? My guess is Lee Harvey Oswald, with some assistance from either the CIA or the Mafia. Do I know for sure? No. Will I ever know for sure? No. But that is what I believe.
Was the moon landing actually in Houston? No. But for those who believe it was, let them believe it, let them write about it and let them make documentaries about it. Remember, this is America, Jack!
Was 9/11 an inside job? Until about 2016, I would say 100 percent absolutely not. But when I think of how corrupt our intelligence agencies have become and how much more power those intelligence agencies were given in a post-9/11 world, I now pause before passing judgment. I wouldn’t put anything past the likes of ex-CIA chief John Brennan and National Security Adviser James Clapper.
Was the 2020 election rigged? Yes, I believe it was. The swamp is so powerful and so corrupt, it would do anything to remain in control of the strings of power. Donald Trump, for all of his flaws and warts, was the biggest threat to that power. That could not stand. And that is why we have someone who could star in the film “Weekend at Bidens” now being the most powerful man in the world … or at least the easiest person to control from forces much stronger and much more nefarious than we can fathom.
I will believe what I want to believe. Until I am handcuffed and taken to jail by the speech-and-thought police, I will continue to lay out what I believe in these pages and any other place I darn-well please. For no matter what lengths they will go to to try to destroy those with free thoughts, I will sing from the mountaintop ... “This is America, Jack!”
•
Sean Murphy is
managing editor of
the Leader-Call. Email him at
