This is America today. 

President Trump ended the partial government shutdown last Friday until Feb. 15. Hopefully, he and Congress can make a deal before Feb. 15 to strengthen border security and keep the government open.
Earlier that morning, 29 heavily armed federal agents in 19 vehicles with flashing lights, including two armored vehicles, arrested a pajama-clad and shoeless Roger Stone and raided his home before dawn. Stone has been charged with lying to Congress. Mueller’s team knows Stone’s passport has expired and he is no flight risk. Nevertheless, when Stone answered the front door, he faced the barrel of an assault weapon and was brought outside and handcuffed while CNN covered the raid with its cameras. Later that day, Stone appeared in court and was released on his own recognizance.
On Friday, Jan. 11, a New York Times headline read, “F.B.I. Opened Inquiry Into Whether Trump Was Secretly Working on Behalf of Russia.” Unnamed sources cited in the story claimed, “Agents also sought to determine whether Mr. Trump was knowingly working for Russia….” What is it with Friday news?
Late Thursday night, Jan. 17, just in time for Friday news, BuzzFeed posted this: “President Trump Directed His Attorney Michael Cohen To Lie To Congress About The Moscow Tower Project.” America’s left-wing Trump-haters went apoplectic claiming “the smoking gun” and “final nail in the coffin.” Later that day, Mueller’s team released a rare public statement rebutting BuzzFeed’s claim: “BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate.”
If that were not enough fake news for a Friday, a group of high school boys from Kentucky got caught up in a national scandal, i.e. fake news. Covington Catholic high school sponsored a field trip to the March for Life in Washington. Ordinarily, Catholic teens attending the national March for Life would not be news. But, these are not ordinary times. America’s left continuously looks for any semblance of “news” for Trump-haters. The teenaged boys represented nearly everything the left hates: white, male, Christian, Catholic, pro-life and wearing MAGA hats. Talk about making yourself a target and inviting vile hatred and expletive-filled rhetoric that has become mainstream and unremarkable for lefties!
The boys were waiting for their school bus in the same area where Black Hebrew Israelites were verbally assaulting Native Americans with such rhetoric as “You ain’t no child of God. You are the Indian. You are a blue-eyed demon. That’s the last Mohican.” The attackers were using a bullhorn, thus attracting a lot of attention, especially from curious teens on a high school field trip.
That’s when the attackers turned their attention to the boys, shouting, “Bring your cracker ass up here. Dirty ass crackers, your day coming. We can give a hell about your police. No one’s playing with these dusty-ass crackers.” And, “Don’t get too close or your ass gonna get punished … You crackers are some slithery ass bastards. You better keep your distance.”
One of the Native Americans stepped between the boys and the Black Hebrew Israelites to try to keep the peace. Selected video of one of the boys facing the Native American went viral.
For the rest of the day, without knowing what actually happened, the left brutally, bitterly and hatefully launched an unrestrained attack on the boys in the national media and social media.
This is America today.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
