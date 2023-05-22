Memorial Day is next Monday. If you’re in Washington, around Kent, you could swing into Tahoma National Cemetery and wander the headstones to Section D, Row B, Site 156. There’s a Naval hero resting there. His name was Kenneth George. My big brother. I called him Bucky. He was killed in Vietnam. He served four in-country tours there between 1965 and 1972.
You won’t find his name etched on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in D.C. Those are 58,276 Americans killed in action between 1957 and 1975. No one knows which of Bucky’s four trips into the hell of that war killed him, because it was “friendly” fire. He died of cancer in 2012 at age 71, felled by Agent Orange that lingered inside him until his luck finally gave out.
At the end, it would’ve been merciful if he had been done in by a bullet or tripped a boobytrap. Never got a scratch. God knows it wasn’t for lack of opportunity. But he ended up just as dead. Where the Viet Cong and NVA failed, our government succeeded. He was a casualty of war just like tens of thousands of our warriors who don’t die on the battlefield. They end their lives by suicide, pushed to it by PTSD, depression, guilt ... done away with by demon alcohol and drug addiction. Or, like Bucky, the effects of chemicals or burn pits, depleted uranium ammunition, traumatic brain injury, concussion or just plain old too much stress stops their hearts. These names don’t get on memorials.
Bucky was my hero when I was a kid. He was my brother. I looked up to him, and I remember when he joined the Navy like it was yesterday. It was 1960, just before he graduated from high school. Dad and I went to pick him up after a pre-grad rehearsal. He met us across from the school at the A&W. It was a beautiful L.A. summer afternoon.
He was at a table sipping buttermilk from one of A&W’s famous conical waxed quart containers. He loved buttermilk. So I did too. Still do. If it was good enough for him, it was good enough for me. We got out of the car and joined him. He told Dad he had something important to say, then told him he’d decided to enlist in the Navy. Dad was quiet, and surprised, I could tell. Bucky was an “A” student and a pretty good tight end. The Old Man thought Bucky was planning to go to college but didn’t say he was disappointed. He asked Bucky when he planned to go to the recruiting office. Bucky asked if Dad would take him right then. We climbed in the Chevy, went downtown and that was that.
A week later, diploma in hand, he was on a bus to bootcamp. He’d found his calling and America got a dedicated servant for freedom. He served 26 years. What a career. His example inspired me to follow him into the fleet. I wanted to be just like him.
Ken became a photographer and qualified as an aerial reconnaissance photographer, flying anti-submarine patrols against the Soviets. He transitioned to photojournalist and covered the Mercury and Gemini astronaut recoveries. He wanted to be where the action was, and as the war in Southeast Asia heated up, he volunteered for his first combat assignment. That first one and the next three found him trudging through the fetid jungles and across the rice paddies covering Marines, soldiers, SEALs and Green Berets, armed with an M-14, his .45 and with his trusty Nikon as a shield. He made the deadly dangerous patrols up and down dark rivers with the Navy’s “River Rats” and ventured into the “invisible” fighting in Laos and Cambodia. One of a handful of Navy-enlisted men to qualify as a Radar Intercept Officer, he served an exchange tour with an Air Force F-4 Phantom squadron, where he flew missions against targets north and south of the DMZ, facing SAM and anti-aircraft fire and enemy MIGs repeatedly. His camera recorded human achievement and horror on a scale to turn your stomach.
I saw his portfolios. Bucky had guts and was a consummate professional, cool and collected and focused in the face of death. Those same binders also revealed his magnificent talents as long-lens portraiture and nature photographer. Sort of a self-therapy to overcome the awfulness he saw through his viewfinder. It was beautiful work.
He also became a fitness expert and champion bodybuilder, winning the Mr. Hawaii title. When he put on his Dress Blues, he was a poster-perfect ideal for what a sailor ought to be. I never came close to being just like him, but the proudest moment of my own career was when Senior Chief “Bucky” George pinned the gold foul anchors of a Navy Chief on my own collars. I felt like I’d made a far second anyway.
He retired that same year and worked at both the Pacific and European Stars and Stripes as a photojournalist in Tokyo and Germany. Ken was at many of the most significant events of the late 20th century. His passport bears stamps of more than 100 countries on six continents (he missed Antarctica). His footprints are in the Kuwaiti desert. He witnessed ethnic cleansing in Bosnia, civil wars in Rwanda and Somalia. Ken’s camera was there as David Jacobsen’s Iranian captors set him free. That photo made the cover of Life magazine. Bucky’s photo of President George H.W. Bush, a smile on his face as he tossed a pair of cufflinks to an American soldier in Saudi, got into Time magazine. He was caught in a crossfire in the Israeli-Palestine conflict in 1988 and photographed the whole thing lying on his belly in the middle of the road.
Memorial Day weekend, have a good time, but don’t forget the names on the memorials and the Buckys. I can’t. Hoist a cold one and send a prayer of thanks up for this freedom — brought to us by them. I miss you, Brother.
