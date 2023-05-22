American Flag waving

Photo from wikipedia

Memorial Day is next Monday. If you’re in Washington, around Kent, you could swing into Tahoma National Cemetery and wander the headstones to Section D, Row B, Site 156. There’s a Naval hero resting there. His name was Kenneth George. My big brother. I called him Bucky. He was killed in Vietnam. He served four in-country tours there between 1965 and 1972.

Buck Torske

Buck Torske

You won’t find his name etched on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in D.C. Those are 58,276 Americans killed in action between 1957 and 1975. No one knows which of Bucky’s four trips into the hell of that war killed him, because it was “friendly” fire. He died of cancer in 2012 at age 71, felled by Agent Orange that lingered inside him until his luck finally gave out. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.