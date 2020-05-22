This has been a weird week for me. Two times in a two-day period, Gov. Tate Reeves has done something worthy of a big thumbs up.
First of all, he handled getting pranked during a Facebook livestreamed reading of graduates’ names with grace and humor. After Harry got him, the governor came back with a crack of his own, if you will. He wished the student well in his future endeavors, likely as a writer for “The Simpsons,” and said he was about to read more names, which might include “Ben — the pride of the Dover family.”
Well played, Mr. Governor, well played … Though I’m a fan of President Trump, I think he could learn a little something from Reeves’ uncharacteristic self-effacing humor. It would make him more likable to many of his critics, no doubt. That’s why so many people liked President Reagan, even if they disagreed with his policies. Trump has a much different style, of course, and as Jim has pointed out, that massive ego is what drives him to be a great president … Still, he trips over it constantly and it makes him easy to dislike, no matter what the results of his policies may be. It’s a shame that results aren’t as important as appearance and image, but that’s the world we live in.
A much bigger and more substantive score for Reeves came with the announcement of his hiring of Burl Cain to head up Mississippi Department of Corrections. If there is a star in the world of corrections, it is Cain. And if there is a Department of Corrections in need of an overhaul under a strong leader, it’s MDOC. It’s been rocked by scandal and incompetency for years.
Cain has been featured on many documentaries about his innovative approach in 20-plus years as warden at Angola, where he took what was once known as the bloodiest prison in America and turned it into one of the safest, most self-sustaining corrections institutions for violent offenders in the nation.
“Good food, good praying, good playing and good medicine” are Cain’s four components for a good prison. It sounds simple, but his approach is definitely effective. Any regular reader of this column knows that the Angola Prison Rodeo has been a regular pilgrimage for my kid and me for years. We’ve been a dozen times or so, and I’ve always come away impressed.
Just in January, when Jay-Z and other notable prison reformers (Ha!) were criticizing conditions at Parchman and other MDOC facilities, I wrote the following:
At Angola, the state prison in Louisiana, the popular rodeo and hobbycraft sales that are every Sunday in October and one weekend in April help manage the worst offenders all year.
On those five or six weekends, dozens of violent offenders are able to be amongst the general public, proudly selling furniture or art that they made. Some are even able to support families back home with what they earn. And the weekend cowboys sacrifice their bodies in brutal rodeo events just to earn a few dollars and to hear the cheers from an encouraging crowd. For just a few days — or even a few moments — they feel free. And they’re model prisoners for the rest of the year in order to earn that privilege.
Besides that, Angola is pretty much self-sustaining, with a working farm of cattle and vegetables that are maintained by prisoners. Heck, they even train police horses. The prisoners also produce a newspaper and Angola has its own inmate-run radio station.
All of these things were established and/or enhanced in response to rising violence, which got so bad that Angola was once referred to as the bloodiest prison in America. Now, it is a model for others to consider following. The paradox is that many of the prisoners are getting the sense of responsibility and self-worth that would prepare them to live in the outside world, but 85 percent die there.
One unique thing about Angola is its location. It’s on an island — one road in, one road out. The rest is surrounded by gator- and snake-filled swampland. Few escapees take a chance against those elements.
Our state has some Mississippi River islands. Places like that, with natural barriers, could be considered as maximum-security locations, along with tangible incentive plans for prisoners.
Cain also established an accredited hospice program in which inmates care for other dying inmates (there’s an award-winning documentary about it) and a Bible college that’s affiliated with New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He set up a program to reconnect inmates with their children and train them to be positive role models.
I know from all of my visits there that the grounds are immaculate and there has never been one iota of trouble. It’s heartwarming to see the response of the rodeo participants as they get to be heroes for a day to the adoring crowd. Some of the incarcerated builders and artists make enough money selling their wares to actually support families on the outside.
And they all are on their best behavior during the events and leading up to them, not because of intimidation, but because of the fear of losing that privilege. It’s a powerful incentive.
I can’t wait to see the positive effect that Cain brings to MDOC.
So, two thumbs up to Reeves for a great week. And let that be a lesson to you haters out there … Don’t let foolish pride make you remain critical of someone. If they do good — even if you don’t particularly like them — don’t be afraid to say so. It sounds as simple as Cain’s principles, but unfortunately, it’s not.
That’s why we are where we are today with those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome. There will probably be a cure for COVID-19 before there’s one for TDS.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
