I think it is time for all of us to face a very hard truth. The divisions in this country are impossible to fix. No matter what happens on Nov. 3, half of the citizens of this once-great country are going to be uncontrollably angry and ready for a coup. And there is absolutely no way any elected leader can bring a nation together when the citizens are diametrically opposed on the direction that the country should take.
The political division in this country is Grand Canyon-esque in size and scope, and it would be impossible to build a bridge that could overcome that gap. Let’s face it, half of our country wants to usher in global socialism, while the other half wants nationalistic capitalism. Half of the country wants government controls over every aspect of your life, while the other half values the individual rights, freedom and liberty that were envisioned by the Founding Fathers. One half wants to ban guns, while the other half wants the freedom to bear arms that is guaranteed by the Second Amendment. One half wants to defund the police, while the other half wants to ensure law and order. One half wants to erase history, while the other half wants to preserve and learn from it. One half wants to censor anyone who doesn’t agree with them, while the other half wants to ensure free speech.
One half wants to be able to abort babies at any stage of development, while the other half believes that life starts at conception or at the very least very shortly after. One half believes that not only should we have open borders but we should offer welfare privileges to non-citizens, while the other half wants to build a wall and only allow in vetted legal immigrants. One half wants to ban coal production, oil exploration and fracking, while the other half wants to do everything possible to stay energy-independent so we don’t have to rely on foreign countries. One half wants to do away with religion, while the other half wants to protect that constitutional right as well. One half believes that all white people are privileged and racist, while the other half believes that everyone should be treated as individuals no matter their skin color.
I could go on and on for the rest of this column pointing out the cultural and political differences that now separate us as a nation, but I think you get the picture. This cannot be repaired. When the division in the country reaches epic proportions like we are now suffering, there is no miracle peacemaker who will be able to bridge the gap. It’s impossible.
We are no longer a country united by anything. The last time we stood united, it took the worst terrorist attack to ever happen on U.S. soil. That was 19 years ago and only lasted a matter of days before the divisions started to build again. And now, I’m pretty sure if another 9/11 were to happen, half of the country would say we deserved it.
I don’t want to share a country with those people, and I’m sure they don’t want to share a country with me either. As much as I know many of my fellow patriots would be willing to fight and die to preserve the country, it’s futile. This isn’t the 1860s anymore. Whoever controls the U.S. military will win any war and, quite frankly, it wouldn’t solve anything anyway. People aren’t going to suddenly agree to change their core beliefs just because they are pummeled into submission.
No, the only option at this point and the best option is to dissolve the Union. It can be done and there are recent examples of it happening. The Soviet Union disbanded in the late 1980s. In the early ’90s, although not as peaceful a process, Yugoslavia became seven different countries, including Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia and Kosovo. But the best roadmap for dissolving the union comes via Czechoslovakia, which, in 1993, peacefully split into two nations — Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
Because the bulk of the liberal socialists are concentrated on the two coasts, the dissolution of the United States would be easier if three separate countries were formed, and even then, a few red-for-blue state trades are still going to have to be made.
Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico and Hawaii are already blue, socialist-leaning states, and in order to connect them properly, red states Utah and Arizona would need to join the new People’s Republic of Western America. On the East Coast, all of the New England States, along with New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, would make up the new People’s Republic of Eastern America.
Everything else, including Alaska, would remain as the United States of America with Illinois and Minnesota being the only two blue states that would have to be traded in order keep a continuous border for what remains of the USA. Utah and Arizona for Minnesota and Illinois is all that needs to happen to make this plan viable.
After the three countries are formed, then it would be up to individual citizens to move to a country that best suits their core beliefs and values. Oddly, Washington, D.C., which would only be valuable historically to the patriots of the United States of America, will end up having to remain in the hands of the People’s Republic of Eastern America because of its geographic locale. However, the historical monuments within D.C. should be moved to a new capital near Nashville.
Obviously, a lot of details will need to be worked out such as how the military is split up and how to pay for a border wall from Idaho to Texas and another from Pennsylvania to North Carolina.
But those are just small inconveniences compared to getting to live in a free country in which the bulk of the citizens are patriots who share a love of country and who will proudly stand for the flag and national anthem; where violence, anarchy, burning and looting are not tolerated; where capitalism and individualism reign supreme; and where the principles of the Founding Fathers, including freedom and liberty for all, are the prevailing principles that we all live by.
Sadly, it is time. Dissolve the Union and let those of us who choose to follow the Declaration of Independence and Constitution live as freedom-loving Americans.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
