immigration

STARKVILLE — Frankly, neither Republicans nor Democrats hold much moral high ground on the issue of immigration. Historically, the issue has been a political football with both parties talking a lot but not taking much action in the halls of Congress.

The White House – whether occupied by Democrats or Republicans – isn’t much better. And increasingly, Pew Research Center data indicates the two political parties are more closely aligned on the immigration issue than one might think.

