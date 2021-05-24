Coming out of a weekend capturing photos of the Class of 2021 sauntering across the stage, I am reminded of the patience most families have in supporting their children. You will sit in 90-plus degree weather with what seems like a million other people to support your kid. To the parents who weathered this weekend’s graduation ceremonies, I salute you. It was a hot one, and you probably didn’t have the option to leave early like I did.
Most graduation ceremonies are the same. A procession of the graduates followed by a litany of speeches about the uncertainty of the future, overcoming the past 12 years to make it to this point and following your dreams (but this year’s graduates who did give speeches did an excellent job). And of course, COVID-19 is mentioned because we all suffered through it, especially the Class of 2021, with an unprecedented school year. And finally the presentation of the diplomas. While pretty much no one wants to sit through a three-hour ceremony, getting to attend a graduation ceremony in 2021 had a new meaning.
We were given the opportunity to celebrate normally after a year and some change of getting used to a new normal. The families of 2021 graduates were more than enthusiastic to sit in the sweltering sun waiting for the brief moment their child was acknowledged for crossing the finish line. These families exhibited patience — something we all have possibly mastered after this past year — to appreciate something in a new way.
I think for someone who graduated in 2011, I was looking forward to having a legitimate excuse to not go to my 10-year high school reunion. But there is some appreciation now that things are sort of getting back to normal. And I hope to impart some wisdom to the newest graduates who are setting out into adulthood. But the most important thing is not the memories behind you. It’s the future and present. To the Class of 2021, here are some things I learned 10 years out of high school:
Not everything is going to go as you planned. You might take a break and not finish college in the four-year time most students do. You might not finish college. You might not go to college. I took a few breaks to get serious about school instead of wasting my time in a major that wasn’t for me in a degree I probably wouldn’t use. So if you have a setback, don’t panic. It’s not that you failed. It’s how you rise to meet the challenge of failure. And usually, things turn out for the best when they don’t go as planned.
Take your time. It’s OK to take your time in graduating, finding a profession you like, going to school, getting married and everything else. Do it in your own time and not everyone else’s time. There isn’t some person in the corner watching your every move and judging you because you didn’t complete a milestone at the same time as someone else. I graduated college after taking a two-year break. This worked out much better for me than I thought it would. I did spend some time feeling guilty that I didn’t finish as fast as others, but I think I finished in the right time and the right place for myself. When I look back, I wouldn’t change my journey because I needed each experience to become the person I wanted to be. It’s never too late to finish. I just finished my master’s this year and will be going to my own too-long ceremony.
Trust your gut and do things for yourself and not because you think someone else wants you to do something. I think I could have saved a lot of time by taking this advice. I thought I should be an engineer because it would be a good career (bad at math), and I got a scholarship (not sure how) to get an engineering degree (really, really bad at math). I wanted to do this, not for myself, but because I thought I had to have a serious profession like engineering to impress my parents (who never asked me to be an engineer).
Honestly, I think they would have supported me if I chose to be a circus clown or go to art school. And your parents (who just sat in bleachers for three hours in the hot sun with hundreds of other parents) will do the same. So do yourself a favor and go for a career that you think you can excel in with your talents. Journalism and photojournalism ended up being that passion for me.
Push yourself out of your comfort zone. When I had my first newspaper job at the Student Printz at Southern Miss, I was frightened to go up to random people and ask their names for a photo caption. After six months, I was selected as editor of the paper through hard work and diligence. So while it’s good to take it easy on yourself, you should also challenge yourself to try new things. Surround yourself with people who push and encourage you to do your best. I will never regret taking on something that pushed me into new territory to find a rewarding career.
I hope when it’s time for the Class of 2021’s 10-year reunion, they can look back at their accomplishments and be proud of what they achieved, whether it’s a loving family, an awesome career or being the stars of a television show (who knows? Ben and Erin Napier made it work and there are plenty of famous people right here from Laurel!) Whatever it is you decide to do, do it with passion and in pursuit of being true to yourself.
•
Reporter Cam Bonelli can be reached at reporter@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.