Parchman

Parchman penitentiary

I’ve heard it a thousand times: Mississippi allegedly has a “mass incarceration” problem. It’s time someone pointed out the reason we have so many in prison, though. We have a violent crime problem.

Shad White

Shad White

Jackson, our capital, was the per-capita homicide capital of the country in 2021. And it’s not just Jackson. The CDC ranks Mississippi as the top state for per-capita deaths due to homicide in the country. Even more rural counties like Coahoma and Washington rank among the top counties in the country for per-capita deaths due to homicide, according to a 2017 WLBT report. 

