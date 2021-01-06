Brother Dan’s last pickup basketball game ended with a jump shot — as much as any Murphy in our family can jump — an awkward landing, a pop, a gurgling sound and the poor lad crashing to the Peekskill High gymnasium floor.
Torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. His basketball career ended, although it really had never started. But he needed to pass gym class to graduate high school.
In college, his first game of racquetball ended with — you guessed it — an awkward lunge, a pop, a gurgling sound and the poor lad crashing to the court surface at the University of Alabama. His budding — as budding as a cypress tree in a desert — racquetball career derailed forever.
Another torn ACL — in his other leg.
Sister Lori, during one of her first skiing trips, lost to gravity, flipped and tumbled her way into a torn ACL. She moved to Atlanta and then North Carolina a short time after, ending her Olympic skiing dreams, which were as budding as an orange tree in Alaska.
By the grace of whomever is looking down upon me, I have been spared. I knock on wood often knowing that with my clumsiness, Humpty Dumpty physique and vison challenges could lead to disaster at every turn of life.
The first dog I owned — Caliber — suffered a torn ACL when a drunk former family friend lost his balance on a nine-acre piece of property and fell, not on the expanse of lush green grass but on poor Cali’s back leg. The equivalent of her ACL snapped like a twig, much like my relationship with the former family friend and drunk-in-residence.
Now we have Walter, who showed up at my door in October 2015 with a wild, violent streak that would have death-row inmates cringing. He hates — in order — cats, garbage trucks and bridge overpasses. And, apparently, speedboats.
Months ago, we ventured to a friend’s property overlooking the Bogue Chitto River — a hot-spot for boaters and tubers. Walter had lots of room to run and took advantage of every bit of it. He got tired before settling down in the late-afternoon swelter. Then his ears popped up a few seconds before the hum of an approaching speedboat could be heard. He stared toward the bend of the river and waited.
Then he pounced. We didn’t hear the pop, nor the gurgling sound. He never fell to the gymnasium floor or went head over face down a mountain, but he started limping — his ACL was obliterated.
His job now, four months into recovery, is to stay in a kennel and be leashed whenever outside to do his business — both No. 1 and 2. We have to keep him calm and relaxed, without sudden movements.
“Easy for you to say, doc,” we told the veterinarian, knowing that each day when a garbage truck comes backing down our street, his insanity will take hold. We have done well, though ... until this past weekend.
Our neighborhood — certainly not the Hamptons — has, apparently, been spared from the financial hardships of COVID-19, because starting last Wednesday, our neighbors competed in a contest of who could burn the most money. A dozen or so groups of people went toe-to-toe on who could blow up the most fireworks. If I was going to watch my money go up in smoke, there better be some ancillary benefits ... but that is neither here nor there.
Each pop and blast sent Walter into a conniption fit. He is not alone, as most dogs loathe fireworks almost as much as their owners. Fireworks season is miserable for dog owners. We have given Walter CBD treats, tried to knock him out with chloroform (kidding) and even considered opioids, but opted to just hope for the best.
On New Year’s Eve, it got so bad that my wife ran outside dropping a torrent of f-bombs that drowned out the booms of the fireworks. Nothing worked. But we made it until New Year’s Day. As if enough money hadn’t gone up in smoke, our neighborhood turned into a shooting gallery again. I prayed Walter’s ACL didn’t snap on a trip to drop a No. 2 in the backyard. I dropped a few f-bombs myself. It didn’t work.
At one time in my life, I loved fireworks. Friends and I would venture via commuter train to New York City on a school day in the spring to procure the illegal contraband. On our first trip, after ascending the stairs from the No. 4 subway station at Canal Street in Chinatown, a small Chinese woman barreled across six lanes of traffic bellowing, “Fire-wok, Fire-wok” as she dug what looked like hand grenades from a pouch.
She wasn’t alone. Five white 15-year-olds on a school day carrying backpacks in Chinatown might have been the giveaway. Those fireworks dealers were on us like a turkey vulture on roadkill.
Then it would be our turn to transform our tranquil suburban NYC neighborhood into the shooting gallery. A few dog-owning neighbors launched f-bombs in our direction. It didn’t work. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Walter is on Month 3 of being in a kennel after spending the first six-plus years of having no limitations to his movements. He hates being on a leash every trip outdoors. We hate having him on a leash, monitoring his bathroom habits.
Unlike Dan and Lori, though, who learned to give up basketball, racquetball and skiing, Walter will not learn. The beeping of the garbage truck and constant fireworks are too much for him to handle — chloroform or not.
•
