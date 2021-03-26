One thing about this profession I’ve always touted to young people is this: You never have the same day twice. Oh, deadlines and productions days and meetings stay the same. But everything in between is like a potluck dinner — sometimes scrumptious, sometimes crummy but always a surprise.
Even in my 28th year of community journalism, I see new things all of the time. Not everything is predictable, of course, but not much surprises me any more. I have to admit, though, something that happened this month was a new one, and it caught me completely off guard.
Reporter Jack Hammett, who was just getting broken in good and familiar with the folks he needs to know to do the job, upped the ante when it comes to fighting crime and corruption. He went and applied for the Laurel Police Department — and he was hired! He’s in training now, preparing for the academy, and even though a loss like that is tough at a community newspaper with a small staff, I’m proud of him.
It’s admirable to go into the law enforcement profession any time, but especially at this point in history, when the police are being used as pawns by politicians and punching bags and targets by the public.
Even though it puts us in a bind — me in particular — I couldn’t be upset with him. He was clearly nervous when he reported his intentions to me. But my honest-to-God response was, “That’s a noble profession and we need more good people in law enforcement. I hate to lose you, but I’m glad there will be another solid person wearing the badge.”
Young officers often act like their relationship with the media is supposed to be adversarial — and based on what’s happening on the national stage, I can’t blame them for that. But in actuality, our jobs are a lot alike. The hours are bad, the pay isn’t enough to compensate for the personal sacrifices and the public only backs us when we’re targeting something they want us to, not when the same standards are aimed at them or their loved ones.
Jack is prepared for all of those things, and I know he’s working hard to prepare for the physical demands, too. We believe he’ll do the LPD proud. And if he screws up, you’ll read about it on these pages … just like you’ll see me or my co-workers in For The Record if we screw up.
Admittedly, I would have been disappointed if Jack had told me he was going to a competitor or to what I call the “dark side” — public relations. I don’t ever write about this because it isn’t the concern of or interesting to most readers, but PR people can be infuriating. They’re supposed to serve as bridges for the media, but more often than not, they’re obstacles to the coverage and good will they’re supposed to be facilitating.
I could bore you with a lot of stories from the past, going all the way back to my sports editor days, when we had to call Sports Information Departments at colleges to find out things about records and players. I started calling them “Television Relations Departments” after they began pushing the press to the back burner in the early 2000s.
In the good old days, we would talk to someone who had been a fixture at their university for years — Langston Rogers at Ole Miss comes to mind — and ask, “Who has the single-game rushing record for the Rebels, and how many yards and what year?” If anyone in the media did that now, the person on the other end of the line would say, “Look it up on our website,” and hang up.
For the record, I’d rather look it up on the website instead of talking to them. But in those days, there we formed relationships, and there was give-and-take. Sometimes the SIDs or their staff would turn us on to good stories. And they understood that sometimes the stories wouldn’t be good, but as long as it was fair and accurate, they understood. It wasn’t personal.
Most young PR people these days have none of the necessary experience to know what the journalists need. They’re smiling, empty suits or attractive women — a tactic that can make them more pleasant to deal with but basically useless. If they knew what they were doing, they wouldn’t send out color charts in pdf format along with a Powerpoint presentation and supporting data on Excel spreadsheets as part of their company’s “press packet.” Those folks are just trying to impress their boss. I promise you that the recipients in the media aren’t impressed.
Effective PR people know that the right words sent by text or in the body of an email — no attached Word document or pdf, please — is all that’s needed to get the job done right.
Here in Jones County, we have a lot of PR people who understand that, and that’s a blessing, especially in times of transition at a skeleton-crew community paper that’s minus some staff. Jones College has a team of pros, especially the hardest working man in local sports, former Leader-Call Sports Editor Shawn Wansley. There’s no substitute for his institutional knowledge.
South Central Regional Medical Center also does an amazing job, led by Linda Gavin — a former newspaper owner herself — and her protegé Becky Collins.
Then there’s Lydia Walters at Dixie Electric. She is so responsive, and the perfect blend of personable and professional, providing just the right amount of information and photos — and I’m not just saying that because of the cookies and treats she delivers every Christmas!
But the hardest-working, most dedicated PR person I’ve ever met at any of my journalistic stops is Lance Chancellor. He’s simply the best, and he does it for altruistic reasons. He just wants his fellow volunteer firefighters and law enforcement officials to get their due recognition — whether he’s on the payroll or not.
Speaking of changes, I was sad to learn that Lydia is leaving for a job in the main Electric Cooperatives office in Ridgeland. But guess what? Lance is replacing her next month.
Congratulations to Lydia and Lance on their new gigs. I’m glad to know that pros like y’all will still be on the job.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
