It’s time for revival. It’s time believers ask God to send revival to America.
The church around the world is flourishing in numbers as believers are imprisoned and persecuted to death for their faith in Christ. What are American Christians living for or dying for or willing to live or die for? We’re certainly not sharing the brutalities of being a Christian in societies and nations where faith in Christ is a death sentence.
Yet, in those nations thousands are coming to faith in Christ because God’s Spirit is drawing them to faith and sacrifice.
We see neither that kind of persecution nor that kind of exponential growth in the church in America today. We are more like the church of Laodicea in Revelation 3 to whom Jesus said, “I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot; I wish that you were cold or hot. So because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of My mouth.”
We’ve become distracted by politics, entertainment, and social issues masquerading as morals. All these things puff up our self-righteousness as we compete with others to win more-righteous-than-you contests. Our eyes and hearts are turned against each other when we should be looking above. None of us is righteous. Not even one of us, though false teachers say we are inherently good and seek God. We don’t. We can’t unless God draws us to Himself.
What happens to unbelievers who look at the church filled with apathetic hypocrites who blend so well into little communities? Nothing! Absolutely nothing! Why should unbelievers be attracted to a gathering of lukewarm believers who resemble everybody else in every other way?
Americans celebrate days of remembrance. In the South families gather together at cemeteries to recognize those who paid the ultimate price in service to America. We share stories of ancestors and remember briefly where we came from. More often than not, the faith of our fathers and mothers was the bedrock upon which our ancestors based their lives. How different it is today when faith is more of an accessory or “private” thing we all have but rarely demonstrate. It’s not couth.
God is the only power that can shake our foundations to the core and turn our heads away from all the circuses vying for our attention. We’re glued to all kinds of stimuli via digital devices to the extent we can’t even drive or walk without bumping or weaving into other distracted folks. We begin and end every day with digital distractions.
We are driven daily by the tyranny of the urgent, laying aside important things until we have more time. God, please save us from ourselves!
There was a time not so long ago when people in the Bible Belt read and believed the Bible, not books about the Bible, but the Bible itself. Books about the Bible are not much more than gossip, opinions, and rumors about God and the human race.
Nevertheless, Americans today venerate those who write such books and depend on them to know what to believe.
It’s time for American believers to join together asking God to shake our nation out of our futile delusions of self and satisfaction, and draw us to His throne to worship our Lord Jesus Christ.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
