A week ago today, President Trump was acquitted on another ludicrous impeachment charge. Yes, trying to impeach a president for telling his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically” make their voices heard at the Capitol building is absurd. It’s even more laughable than the Democrats’ first attempt at impeachment over a harmless phone call because this time, President Trump was already out of office.
If you didn’t pay any attention to the latest Trump Derangement Syndrome witch hunt, I can’t say that I blame you. It was another disgusting, partisan display of hypocrisy, lies and even the doctoring of key evidence, but there was some valuable information that came out of the sham that you should know about if you care about the future of this country.
The sham trial and aftermath made it very clear that there is a contingent of the Republican Party that must be eradicated before the party can move forward. They are a collection of snakes, RINOs and swamp-dwellers who do not believe that the best interests of the American people should be put first. These are people who have more in common with Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the common weasel than they do with patriotic, God-fearing, everyday Americans.
Seven Republican senators voted to impeach, even though it was quite clear that President Trump did nothing that was impeachable. These traitors included some of the usual suspects, such as swamp monster Mitt Romney and feckless RINOs Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. But it also included Richard Burr of North Carolina, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and, worst of all, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. It is no coincidence that both Burr and Toomey have announced that they will not be seeking re-election, and Sasse and Cassidy both just won re-election and won’t have to worry about their treacherous vote to impeach until 2026. I’m sure Sasse and Cassidy are hoping that the Republican Party returns to its Swamp roots by then.
But it wasn’t just these seven Republican senators who betrayed President Trump. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted against impeachment, but then slammed the president repeatedly from the floor of the Senate. Yertle the Turtle look-alike McConnell, along with any Republicans who did not back President Trump 100 percent in this latest miscarriage of justice, should be forced to pay a hefty political price.
These shallow politicians must somehow believe that the Republican Party is going to magically return to the pre-Trump days of Romney, John McCain and the Bushes, but they are sorely mistaken. That party no longer exists. People have wised up because Trump showed them firsthand what great things can be accomplished if a president actually puts the best interests of working- and middle-class Americans ahead of foreigners, foreign wars and making themselves and their friends and relatives wealthy. If George W. Bush would have been half the president that Donald Trump was, then Barack Obama wouldn’t have become president and this country would have never sunk to the levels it currently finds itself.
President Trump received 74 million votes in the 2020 election. That’s the most votes of any Republican candidate in history by 12 million votes. TWELVE MILLION! That’s six million more votes than Barack Obama received in 2008. More than the incredibly popular Ronald Reagan by 20 million votes. And, if it hadn’t been for the voting hijinks surrounding the coronavirus, mail-in voting and dubious election-night counting in three major cities, President Trump would be leading our country to further greatness at this very moment.
So, McConnell, Cassidy, Romney and any other RINO or swamp creature are in for a rude awakening if they think they could sabotage the president to an extent where he is no longer the leader of the party.
Trump isn’t just still in charge, he is still revered. On Presidents’ Day, thousands of people lined the streets of West Palm Beach, Fla., waving American flags and Trump signs. What ex-president has ever been shown that kind of support? Joe Biden couldn’t get a half-dozen people standing on the street to wave to him, and some people actually consider him to be the current President of the United States. I don’t, but amazingly, some people do, I’ve been told.
A Quinnipiac University poll that was conducted during and after the impeachment trial showed that three out of four Republicans want President Trump to play a major role in the party moving forward and 87 percent of them believe that Trump should be allowed to hold office again.
And what is the former president himself saying? In a statement released on Feb. 13 that was sent to my inbox, Trump said, “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it! We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future. Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish. We remain one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God, and it’s our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come.”
This leaves little doubt that President Trump is going to lead this party into the future. He is clearly in charge. No matter what McConnell says or does, he is going to get run over by the Trump train, a train that is already picking up steam again as Biden goes out of his way to show America just what a great president Donald Trump really was.
Personally, I hope that Trump becomes a George Washington-like figurehead of the America First movement and that the movement goes out and finds itself a Thomas Jefferson to run in 2024. Realistically, Trump will be 78 years old by then and 82 by the time that term is over. We are seeing what a 78-year-old faux-president looks like right now and it isn’t pretty. There are some great choices to play Jefferson, including Tim Scott, Candace Owens, Ivanka Trump, Don Jr., Ron DeSantis, Matt Gaetz, Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows and my sleeper pick but an awesomely strong choice, Rand Paul.
But this isn’t going to be up to you or me or McConnell. The only person who is going to decide who leads the America First “Republican” Party in 2024 is Donald Trump, and if Donald Trump decides that it will be Donald Trump, then it will be Donald Trump. All aboard!
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
Dude I think you might be a fascist. Seriously, you fit the definition spot on. And your total adoration and devotion to Donald Trump is a little....weird?
