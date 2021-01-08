OK, there is no way around it — 2020 will go down as one of the worst years in recorded history. The world-wide pandemic known as the coronavirus has become a run-away snowball that has not only caused mass death and illness, but it spiraled off to cause totalitarian socialist policies that have led to economic hardship on workers and small businesses and then culminated in a stolen presidential election. It just doesn’t get much worse than that.
Or maybe it does. 2021 seems to want to give 2020 a run for its money. The year is only 9 days old and we have already suffered two horrible tragedies. On Tuesday, the same COVID-excused mail-in voting that stole the presidency gave socialists wins in both U.S. Senate seats in once reliably red Georgia. This outcome effectively tilts the balance of power in the Senate to the Democrats, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote. And worse than that, it gives the Democrats control of all three branches of government and the opportunity to solidify their power and change America forever.
If that wasn’t already bad enough for the future of America, the very next day, a President Trump-approved and instigated event to protest the results of the election got out of hand, with radicals storming the Capitol building, resulting in clashes with police and five people, including a police officer, ending up dead. Like the Battle of Little Bighorn, there couldn’t have been a more poorly planned, ill-advised, fruitless scheme than the siege on the Capitol.
Let’s be clear. There was never any chance that the presidential election results were going to be overturned once the courts denied Trump’s legal challenges. The entire idea was ludicrous from the beginning, and the president, his legal team and the senators and Congresspeople who made Trump supporters believe that chance existed have to accept blame for what happened on Wednesday. And Trump throwing extremely loyal Vice President Mike Pence under the bus earlier in the day was sickening.
On Wednesday, Republicans exacerbated a problem that should have never happened in the first place. They let us down way before the presidential election of 2020 took place. As Democrats were changing the election rules in Pennsylvania, Michigan and elsewhere so that they could steal the presidency, Republicans stood by and did nothing. That is when lawsuits should have been filed. That is when state legislators should have been held accountable. By the time the Republican Party realized that they had been outsmarted by the likes of Stacy Abrams in Georgia, it was too late.
With that being said, the greatest thing that has happened to this country in the past 40 years has been the presidency of Donald Trump. Trump is the first president in my lifetime who kept his promises and put the American people first and foremost. He overcame countless coup attempts, constant attacks, unfair biased media coverage and still led the country out of a prolonged economic malaise, pulled us out of never ending wars, struck historic Middle East peace deals, etc. etc. etc.
That is why what happened on Wednesday is so tragic. Just two weeks away from leaving the Oval Office and gearing up to fight to take the country back in 2022, and possibly even regain the White House in 2024, Trump’s political career died from a self-inflicted wound. For four years, the Democrats and their allies have painted Trump as a villain, and his final act in office was giving his opposition all the ammunition they needed to say, “See, we told you so.” It is absolutely devastating.
And I know that many of you are going to say that what happened on Wednesday is no different than the rioting, looting, violence and anarchy that was happening all year long at the hands of radical socialist groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter. But there is a difference. Unlike the socialist Democrats who want to defund the police, who excuse violence against small-business owners, who cheer when statues are torn down, who condemn gatherings except when it involves radical socialists taking over our cities and who want to do away with the Constitution and everything America stands for, Trump and his supporters support law enforcement, value law and order, stand up for America and value our institutions, our history and the Constitution.
And, of course, because we no longer have a free and fair press in our nation, the incident on Wednesday was painted as the worst thing that has happened to the nation since the Civil War. Never mind that the same people saying it are the ones who spent the entire year condoning the rioting, looting and violence that came from the radical left.
After surviving a year like 2020, I certainly didn’t want my first column of 2021 to be a downer, but the cold hard truth of the matter is that our nation is in a freefall toward totalitarian socialism. There are a handful of us (most notably Tucker Carlson) who have been sounding the alarm bells for a couple of years now, but not enough people are listening, or worse yet, seem to care. The events of Wednesday will, no doubt, make it even more difficult to stop America’s head-first slide toward becoming the next Venezuela.
The Republican Party is busy distancing itself from Donald Trump as we speak, but Republicans better understand that they need Trump supporters if they want to have any chance at all of regaining any control from the socialist Democrats. If Republicans want to go back to the party of Mitt Romney and John McCain, they might as well start calling the Capitol the Politburo, because we will all be communists before Trumpsters rally for milquetoast RINOs.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s events delivered a severe blow to the country and our future. Instead of preparing for 2022, Republicans now have to regroup and redefine who they are and who they want to be. If what emerges doesn’t include an “America First” working class, Trump-like agenda then the country will most certainly be lost forever.
It may already be too late.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
