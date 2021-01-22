I ended last week’s column by asking the question, What do 75 million Trump supporters do now that the country has been taken over by totalitarian Big Brother socialists? It’s a question that kept running through my mind all week. And there are no easy answers.
Before the siege on the Capitol, it was a no-brainer — President Trump was in total control of the Republican Party. It was clear to everyone that he would lead the charge to regain the House and Senate in 2022 and the White House in 2024, whether the presidential candidate was him or his hand-picked replacement.
Unfortunately, the siege has been used as an excuse by both Democrats and swamp Republicans such as Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell to try to eradicate Trump from any future political consideration. Even if Trump skirts by the second impeachment vote in the Senate, it is unclear how he will be able to communicate with his constituents now that the Democrat-controlled “Big Brother” social media companies have banned him for life.
With Trump either banned from running for office or neutered by being cut off from effectively communicating, there seem to be only two options left for the half of the country who still values individual freedom. Personally, I think both options need to be pursued vigorously.
Option 1 is to find a new, dynamic leader for Trump’s America First policies. Without a doubt, that leader should be South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who not only supported Trump’s America First policies, but he introduced a bill to establish an “Election Integrity Commission” so that we can once again have faith in our election results. He also quickly came out in opposition of both witch-hunt impeachment proceedings against President Trump.
I wrote a column last summer saying that to increase his likelihood of being re-elected, Trump should dump Mike Pence and select Tim Scott as his vice presidential running mate. I believe if the president would have taken that advice, he would have started his second term in office this week. Now, I am saying that, for the good of the country, President Trump should pass the “America First” mantle to Tim Scott and fully endorse him as his successor. And then Scott should immediately start hosting rallies. Don’t wait until 2023 … start reaching people right now!
The push to unite all working- and middle-class Americans, regardless of color, was started under President Trump. His policies, which led to record low unemployment for blacks and Hispanics as well as increased wages, was winning over minorities. That movement must continue if Republicans want to have any chance of regaining control of the White House. Scott could get the message out that everyone — black, white, yellow and Hispanic — were all doing better under “America First” policies than we are going to do under socialism.
Scott’s coronation as Trump’s successor could also finally quell the incessant but ludicrous claim that the 75 million people who voted for Trump are not just backward racists but full-fledged white supremacists. Think about it: Won’t it be fun to watch the likes of Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo call Tim Scott a racist because he wants to finish building Trump’s wall or end bad trade deals with China? When that starts to happen, all of America will finally see what hucksters the race-baiters truly were.
But don’t get me wrong, Tim Scott isn’t the perfect successor to Trump because he is Black. No, he is the perfect successor to Trump because he believes in Trump’s America First policies and can deliver them without the humongous ego that constantly overshadowed all of Trump’s incredible achievements.
Option 1 should be pursued immediately and vigorously, as it is really our only chance to take the country back from the socialists, if it is not already too late. Whether it is too late or not will depend a lot on one man, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin is a “moderate” (I put “moderate” in quotes as I’m really not sure such a thing exists anymore) Democrat who has said that he would oppose steps by the Democrats to fundamentally change the country, such as ending the filibuster, making Washington D.C. a state and packing the Supreme Court.
With a 50-50 split in the Senate, there is no doubt that Manchin has become the most powerful man in Congress, but I have little faith in him to do what is right for the country. Let’s face it, he voted along party lines to impeach President Trump the first time around when it was clearly nothing but a partisan coup attempt against a sitting president.
So, with the fate of the country resting in the hands of an unreliable “moderate” Democrat, Option 2 should also be aggressively pursued. On Oct. 24, I wrote a column titled “Time to dissolve the Union.” The first paragraph of that column read, “I think it is time for all of us to face a very hard truth. The divisions in this country are impossible to fix. No matter what happens on Nov. 3, half of the citizens of this once-great country are going to be uncontrollably angry and ready for a coup.”
I’m not sure if the siege on the Capitol was an actual coup attempt or just a misguided burst of anger that spilled over into chaos, but the sentiment is the same. As I wrote in October, “The political division in this country is Grand Canyon-esque in size and scope and it would be impossible to build a bridge that could overcome that gap.”
Since October, the Grand Canyon-esque divide has actually grown larger. Instead of even making an attempt to unite the country after narrowly taking control of all three branches of government, the Democrats instead have chosen a path of trying to eliminate their political opponents and consolidate their power forever. It is clear that they would rather subjugate us than debate us.
Surprisingly, there is no clear viable movement toward Option 2, which is secession — YET. But it is coming and most likely will start in Texas. Texas GOP Chairman Allen West has raised the possibility of a new union of “law-abiding” states, and at least two Texas state representatives have talked about the idea of secession. Ironically, Californians are flocking to Texas to escape disastrous Democrat policies and high taxes only to bring their same blue-state political leanings with them, so it’s unclear if Texas is still “red” enough to vote for secession, even in a totalitarian socialist-dominated America.
However, if a strong successor to President Trump does not emerge and if things continue to deteriorate into full-blown totalitarian socialism, I expect feasible secession movements will take hold. Of course, whether the socialists would let us leave the Union peacefully is an entirely different story.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.