STARKVILLE – President Trump and first lady Melania welcomed the Christmas season last week during the 97th annual lighting of the national tree in Washington, D.C. What a contrast! Surrounded by years of bitter and angry criticisms from Democrats, media and the Washington swamp, the Trumps brought light to the nation instead of cursing the darkness of the swamp.
The brightly lit 30-foot Colorado Spruce was covered with 50,000 lights and 450 stars. Melania was stunning in her red and white Christmassy outfit as she pressed the button to light the tree. President Trump was gleeful as he gave a brief history of the ceremony, continuing on to praise God for His blessings to all.
Trump began his remarks recounting President Calvin Coolidge’s first lighting the tree in 1923. He continued, “Later that night, African American community centers held an outdoor worship service on these grounds. And during that service, the Washington Monument was illuminated with a beautiful cross, a powerful reminder of the meaning of Christmas.”
Then Trump reminded all of us about the meaning of Christmas. “More than 2,000 years ago, a brilliant star shone in the East. Wise men traveled far, far afield. I mean, they were a long distance away. And they came and they stood with us under the star, where they found the Holy Family in Bethlehem. As the Bible tells us, when the Wise Men ‘had come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary, his mother, and fell down and worshipped him.’ Christians give thanks that the Son of God came into the world to save humanity. Jesus Christ inspires us to love one another with hearts full of generosity and grace.”
Then President Trump recognized individuals and groups who demonstrate the true spirit of Christmas throughout the year. David and Sharron Hudson with the Salvation Army brings Christmas gifts to more than 600,000 children every year. Sarah Verardo, wife of a wounded hero and CEO of Independence Fund, provides high-tech wheelchairs to veterans throughout the year and hosts a number of Christmas events for our wounded warriors.
Trump went on to salute veterans and active service members, along with “our incredible police and sheriffs, federal law enforcement, Secret Service, as well as our firefighters, paramedics, and first responders.” It’s great to hear our Commander-in-Chief recognize and salute these brave men and women, thanking them for their unselfish service.
He ended his brief comments recognizing Pastor Obed Jauregui, whose congregation serves Thanksgiving meals every year to families in need and collects toys for children in the Miami area.
President Trump concluded, “And at Christmas, we remember this eternal truth: Every person is a beloved child of God. As one grateful nation, we praise the joy of family, the blessings of freedom, and the miracle of Christmas. On behalf of Melania and our entire family, Merry Christmas and God bless you all.”
What a contrast! After more than three years of continual attacks against him, his family and his supporters, President Trump presented the light of the Gospel of the Prince of Peace to the nation. Even while swamp people were literally hunkering down in deep, dark places impeaching him, Trump turned his attention and the nation’s attention to unite in celebrating the true meaning of Christmas.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville.
