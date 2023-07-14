It’s time to stand firm and trust God!
“Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil.” (Ephesians 6:11)
“Be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord.” (1 Corinthians 15:58)
I believe we’re in a time regarding our family, jobs, nation, etc. that we must pray, trust God and stand firm in our faith that He, almighty God, will reign over us and take care of our situations and circumstances that are keeping us wringing our hands in worry and doubt. God is saying to us today, “Trust Me!”
“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing, you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.’ (Romans 12:2)
“Therefore, my brothers, whom I love and long for, my joy and crown, stand firm thus in the Lord, my beloved.” (Philippians 4:1)
Many years ago, I had a dear prayer partner I could call and ask for prayer. This sweet elderly lady was an intercessor and prayer warrior. When I called for prayer, she always had Godly counsel for me that was perfect for what I was facing. I remember her telling me, “Bill, do NOT compromise God’s Word!” I knew those words were from God because they burned into my heart, and it has stayed with me all these years.
“Do NOT comprise God’s Word!” Sometimes we tend to adjust His word to fit our own selfish desires; but we must realize that His Word is powerful and TRUTH! It is what it is! TRUTH! It can change us and any problems we are facing!
“Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he WILL flee from you.” (James 4:7)
“So then, brothers, stand firm and hold to the traditions that you were taught by us, either by our spoken word or by our letter.” (2 Thessalonians 2:15)
We know by reading God’s Word that the devil is like a roaring lion seeking whom he can devour! He’s prowling around looking for those who are confused and doubting. I encourage you to stand strong! Stand firm in God’s Word! We must know who we are, children of almighty God!
“No weapon formed against me will prosper!” (Isaiah 54:17)
Nothing the enemy tries to do to me will be successful as long as I am standing on God’s Word in faith!
I choose to trust God! I choose to trust His Word! I choose to stand firm in my faith!
We mustn’t be emotionally moved regarding what we see or hear around us. Negative situations will try to deter our faith and cause us to doubt the power of God! We need to stand firm in our faith in God and not be swayed by anything or anyone around us.
Prayer changes EVERYTHING!
