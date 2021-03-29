In a way, faith is sort of like politics, only for the long — and I mean the really long run. The week leading up to Resurrection Sunday is holy for Christians around the world. Be careful who you trust.
Jesus’ life and ministry are well-documented and well-known in most of the world today. There are still pockets of people even in developed nations that have not heard the story or even the name Jesus.
After three years of traveling across Israel with His disciples, Jesus turned to go to Jerusalem for the feasts of Passover, Unleavened Bread and First Fruits. As He entered Jerusalem riding on a donkey that Sunday, throngs of people celebrated Him as the coming Messiah. The religious rulers hated Him and were planning to kill Him.
Throughout the week, Jesus taught the people in the Temple area. The religious leaders tried several times to trip Him up with trick questions and hypothetical examples. Inevitably He spoiled their tricks and turned the tables (one time literally) so the people could see how foolish the religious rulers really were.
For whatever reason, Judas Iscariot decided to betray Jesus, and bargained with the Jewish leaders for 30 pieces of silver to deliver Him to them. They wanted to kill Him before the Passover. Jewish days begin and end at sunset (6 p.m.). The Jews would kill Passover lambs on Friday afternoon to begin celebrating the holiday at 6. Jesus was arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane the night before.
After His arrest, Jesus stood trial a number of times that night. Matthew 26:63-64 “But Jesus kept silent. And the high priest said to Him, ‘I adjure You by the living God, that You tell us whether You are the Christ, the Son of God.’ Jesus said to him, ‘You have said it yourself; nevertheless I tell you, hereafter you shall see the Son of Man sitting at the right hand of Power, and coming on the clouds of heaven.’” After finding Jesus guilty of blasphemy and deserving of death, the leaders brought Him to Pilate early the next morning.
Over the last five days, the tide of public opinion had turned against Jesus and crowds of Jews asked Pilate to crucify Him, which Pilate reluctantly ordered. The time to vote had come and the people had rejected Jesus as their Messiah. That afternoon as lambs were being slaughtered for the holiday, Jesus Himself died and was buried before sunset when the Sabbath day began.
Early Sunday morning, the beginning of the Feast of First Fruits, Jesus arose from death. He had paid the price and conquered sin and death! Jesus’ disciples and followers were completely flabbergasted! How could Jesus be alive? Over the next 40 days, Jesus explained to them again Who He is, and what they should do.
The middle verse in the Bible is Psalm 118:8 “It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in man.” The disciples and other believers learned this Truth in life-changing ways. Most of them were martyred for trusting Jesus to the end.
Life passes quickly. Nearly 2,000 years ago Jesus gave a miraculous claim and promise. His followers and all who have trusted God are living for the long run and God’s glory.
•
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
