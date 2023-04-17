The truth is that consequences are no longer effective deterrences for illegal or immoral actions. What’s the worst that could happen? Politics has replaced law enforcement as well as moral values. Comedy has died because comedy needs steadfast truth and predictable consequences. 

Daniel Gardner

For example, I used to tell an old joke to illustrate what happens when one compromises moral values. An old rich man propositions a young beauty to sleep with him one night for $1 million. The beauty says “yes.” Then the old man asks whether she’ll sleep with him for $5. The beauty replies, “No! What do you think I am?” To which the old man says, “We’ve already established what you are. Now we’re negotiating.” Several years ago, after telling that joke, some of the younger adults rejected my point by saying, “Everyone has a price!” 

