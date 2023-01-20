Read more, react less
After giving me the scuttlebutt on the latest local political scandal — which was self-serving, of course — the voice on the phone ended our conversation by chuckling and saying, “I know you’re loving all of this.”
If the caller could have seen me, the look on my face would have been similar to the one volunteer firefighters give an idiot who burns trash on a windy day then calls them to put out the fire when it’s threatening his house ... and afterward, he has the audacity to say, “Well, I reckon you boys needed something to do today, didn’t you?”
But I took a deep breath, thanked the caller for the information, said I’d look into it, and I did. I always do ... well, most of the time. Sometimes the claim is petty, irrelevant or so ridiculous, it’s not worth wasting my time or the target’s time. Even if it’s true, it doesn’t matter to me if, for example, an official is cheating on his/her spouse on his/her own time. That’s a personal matter.
Personnel matters are much trickier than the tricks that are being turned on personal time. They can be relevant, but to be fair, we can’t go shooting from the hip at people who can’t defend themselves. The employer is at a terrible disadvantage when it comes to these kinds of matters. A disgruntled employee can make any claim, but there are potential legal repercussions for employers who say too much about personnel matters. We always have to keep that in mind and temper our coverage accordingly.
Does that mean we won’t “go after” sitting officials? Of course not. But there must be evidence and people with firsthand knowledge willing to go on the record instead of just trying to sic the paper on someone to do their dirty work. The same ethical standards apply in a political year as in any other year. We have to be balanced despite so many folks around us getting tipsy. Shameless, soulless, unscrupulous opportunists want us to crack open the door for them instead of relying on their own attributes and abilities to make a compelling case to the voters.
This week, I had a short visit with state Auditor Shad White of Sandersville, who was in his old stopping grounds and stopped by. We shared a chuckle or two about the tip hotlines heating up since candidate qualifying began this month. There are definitely more whistleblowers this time of year, just before county and state elections, he said.
“Some of them are laughable,” White said, referring to some complaints that are obviously politically motivated.
But it can be a real problem, he said. So much so that he had a meeting with his team of investigators at the beginning of the year to remind them of what was coming and how they should handle the influx of suddenly civic-minded, ethically-guided opportunists.
“We’re going to still do our jobs, but we have to turn up the scrutiny,” he said.
Exactly. It’s the same here.
To be specific: For nearly three weeks, my phone and inboxes have been blowing up with information about a deputy being fired for a questionable cause. More recently, we’ve been bombarded with snippets of a video showing a couple of deputies getting rough with a suspect. And, of course, accusations of us being bootlickers who won’t report anything negative on Sheriff Joe Berlin or his department have followed.
But here’s the simple, truthful response: The deputy who was fired and the suspect who was slammed to the ground have not come forward to complain about the matters involving them on the record. That’s what gets the ball rolling on a story. If the aggrieved parties aren’t complaining, why should we go forward with people who are upset on their behalf? You only heard about it or saw it, but you’re more disturbed than the person it actually happened to? Does that pass the sniff test?
Of course not. A reasonable person would conclude that there must be underlying circumstances they’re not privy to. Of course, the explanation for people immersed on the social-media world will involve more kooky conspiracy theories, and that’s fine. There’s nothing we can do to stop that runaway freight train in a world where facts don’t matter. But know this: An explanation that ain’t true is that we’re covering up for someone.
In our world — the one that we actually live, work and interact with people in — there are no sacred cows. But there are no sacrificial lambs either. Actually, there is a sacrifice — my sanity and my already dwindling time in a workday/night and on Earth.
There is meaningful work that needs doing, but too much time is being spent chasing shadows, all for petty political games. It’s an annoyance to me. But for officials who are having to put out political fire after political fire, it’s preventing them from putting their full concentration on doing the job they were elected to do. We trust that they’re telling their people to go about their business and let them handle the politics, but that’s impossible.
The election is the ever-present elephant in the room. And that could have serious consequences for people in some positions. No one should want the looming presence of politics being in the back of the minds of law enforcement personnel during potential life-and-death situations. That’s not hyperbole. That’s real-world stuff. And it’s a legitimate concern.
This column is thrown together at the last minute because I haven’t had time to write something thoughtful. It’s going to be a long year. Wish I could do a Green Day sequel and ask readers to wake me up when November ends.
A lot of men have a fantasy that involves a blue-water bungalow in Bora Bora with bubbly-blonde, wealthy, farsighted, mute twins with daddy issues after a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition photoshoot. But these days, I’m fantasizing about going to Bogue Homa Lake and finding out just how far I can skip my iPhone.
Hell, if I were to be in Bora Bora with those twins, the phone would ring with someone telling me that he just spotted a supervisor’s truck across the county line. Talk about “call”ous interruptus. There goes the firmware. That’s why hitting the bottom of Bogue Homa is the climax of my fantasy. It’s my wet-phone dream. The ecstasy would far outlast the fun in Bora Bora.
