Video recently surfaced out of a school near New Orleans. We aren’t privy to what happened before someone pressed record or what editing had been done, but we were privy to seeing an administrator shoving a student to the ground.
Oh, the wolves came out wanting the head of the administrator. The mobs wanted him fired immediately. The poor child, the poor innocent high school-age child. The rush to judgment, which has become the norm and not the anomaly, had prescribed a guilty sentence, case closed.
But who was at fault? What led to the administrator getting so enraged that he would push a student? Did the little turd deserve the shove?
Let’s rewind back to late winter 1987, when yours truly was a goofy, overweight, ridiculously dressed budding baseball star — at least in his own mind.
I was the kid teachers shook their heads at. Smart yet more concerned with being the class comedian and entertainer than actually buckling down and learning. I would do anything for a laugh from classmates.
And it was such a day when we were still at old Peekskill Middle School an hour after the final bell rang. Baseball season was approaching, so it was time for the dreaded physical, with one aspect of said physical being simply dreadful for a goofy 12-year-old.
Without getting into too much detail, it involves a doctor sitting on a stool, student in front of him, when he says, maybe not in such vernacular, “Drop your trousers.” The hernia check is one of the most embarrassing activities any 12-year-old can go through, but it’s required to play baseball.
Classmates and I waited in the hallway of the cavernous middle school thinking we were alone and waiting on the doctor’s arrival. The goofball-in-chief, yours truly, decided to have a bit of fun — the kind of fun an immature 12-year-old without a fully functioning brain or any kind of awareness might have.
I started screaming, “WHERE’S THE GAY DOCTOR? … WHERE’S THE GAY DOCTOR?!” Was the doctor gay? Who knows and, frankly, who cares? But the fact that he would have to ask me to drop my trousers to grab my “cash and prizes” so that I could cough a few times was worthy of my outburst.
I then felt a large hand grab my left ear lobe, then begin to twist. The other hand attached to Assistant Principal Ed Dickerson’s right arm began slapping me in the back of the head — hard. The harder he twisted my ear lobe — which hurts, by the way — the harder he slapped the back of my head.
Mind you, that was 1987. But imagine that today, had a classmate been filming — not when my stupid, immature self screamed “WHERE’S THE GAY DOCTOR?” — but when the hulking and imposing black man named Ed Dickerson began twisting my ear and slapping my head. What if that video had been loaded for the entire world to see? The outrage! How dare that teacher do such to an innocent young student. I could have been a social-media victim, which is so coveted these days.
But it wouldn’t have told the story. The story was that I was a stupid, idiotic 12-year-old who needed to get my ear lobe twisted and my head slapped. It hurt, but the pain subsided. Want to know what I never did again in my life? Yell “WHERE’S THE GAY DOCTOR?”
Teens and pre-teens, by in large, can be turds. Sometimes to get a message across, it doesn’t take a talking to, but a whack across the back of the head and an ear twist.
I don’t know what that teenager in that recent video did to deserve getting pushed, but I certainly would want to see that before passing judgment. What if that teen called the adult’s wife a whoring slut? What if he threatened to kill him? I’d be willing to bet a cup of Laurel’s Small Coffee that the teen did or said something to deserve that push. Yet he is a victim and the adult is the villain, thanks to social media, video cameras and every person on planet Earth with access to a phone to comment upon it.
I could have had Ed Dickerson fired for what he did to me. I didn’t. I grew to realize that I needed those slaps. Learning sometimes is painful. Shielding young people from those tough learning lessons is doing a disservice to their future of being a productive member of society.
I hope the young man who got pushed doesn’t play victim, but does what I did — and so many others who were on the business end of a principal’s paddle — and learn from it.
