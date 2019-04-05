From the inception of the mayor-council form of government instituted in Laurel July 1, 1985, the writer has known all of the Black city councilmen and women elected over the past 34 years, beginning with the late George Gaddy, the late Viola Malone and Lula Davis-Cooley. Presently, there are four Blacks. Prior to the May 4, 2017 election of Jason Capers in Ward 1, there were five Blacks. Tony Wheat represents Ward 2 and Tony Thaxton Ward 3.
In 2019, the so-called Black “crème da la crème,” comprising Laurel City Council, is “clabbered” with prejudice and myopia clouding the big picture of representative democracy, which warrants broad vision, understanding, prudence, maturity and intelligent leadership.
Mature, intelligent, sagacious leadership is the big bill to be filled by the council. The bill calls for substance — NOT show. Show is that mere presence of bodies at meeting instead of brains bringing forth practical, useful particulars needed to realize the purposes and objectives of the office engendering representative government that facilitates “the greatest good for the greatest number” based on the “common good” and the “general will” — precepts councilmen ought to grasp and inculcate.
English philosopher-economist-jurist Jeremy Bentham (1748-1832) — in propounding Utilitarianism — averred, “that the greatest good for the greatest number is the foundation of morals and legislation.” This ideal should be central to Laurel City Council. City Councilmen should have some concept of “Utilitarianism” in order to have a practical grasp of “the common good” and the “general will,” which in pure form, are precepts of a democratic republic that avert the prejudice and, perhaps, even racism that appears to be looming with “The Three Inseparables.”
Having a moral philosophical bent, rooted in inveterate schools of political thought, broadens councilpersons’ capacity in making good decisions and policies, instead of thinking they derive authority to act based upon, “it’s my right,” rather than well-established principles of how to govern in a representative democracy. Principles of political thought give one a foundation on which to serve in government according to long-established conventions.
The “common good” and the “general will,” in political theory, are central precepts of Jean Jacques Rousseau’s Social Contract that, collectively, aim at the common interests of the republic, or locally, the collective interests of Laurelites — Blacks, Whites and Others.
Elected officials — understanding and guided by the “general will” and the “common good” — militate against narrow prejudices as those expressed by three Laurel City Councilmen objecting to Capt. Tommy Cox’s appointment as LPD chief, for no reason other than, “he’s White,” which originates from sources of nescience in the Black community, where “The Three Inseparables” fail to inform, educate and lead based on facts, reasoning and the best interests of the City of Laurel and the population at-large. Popularity orchestrates The Three. (Thaxton, Capers, Wheat and Ward 4’s George Carmichael voted for Cox, while Stacy Comegys, Travares Comegys and Anthony Page voted against Cox’s appointment)
Assessing the pattern of voting on White appointees of Mayor Johnny Magee, “The Three Inseparables” lack objectivity, learned-independent thinking and the sagacity of Edmund Burke’s Nov. 3, 1774 speech to the Electors of Bristol: “Your representative owes you, NOT HIS INDUSTRY ONLY, but his judgment; and he betrays instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”
Unfortunately, the judgment of “The Three Inseparables” is contingent upon the opinion of well-known busy bodies in the Black community who constantly have their nose in public affairs in ways that inhibit many Blacks’ grasp of the general will and the common good instead of enhancing it.
Thereby, The Three Inseparables sacrifice the “general will” and the “common good” — which encompass the overwhelming population of Laurelites — Blacks, Whites and Others, now and into the future. Good, democratic representatives see the big, comprehensive, panoramic view of Laurel and how best to improve the city in days, months and years to come for progeny — future generations.
Political leadership is NOT about popularity; it is about steering public affairs in a way that the majority of Laurelites witness substantive improvements and maximization of public resources. It is about stimulating citizens to be the best that they can be. The concept of good citizenship must be promulgated by representatives and brought back in vogue. Public representation is NOT about acquiescing to perennially known demagogues. Hence, Laurel’s Black representatives must think analytically and pragmatically; comprehend current conditions, trends and patterns; thus work substantively to avert decline and work to improve Laurel.
Furthermore, there is NOT ONE BLACK of rank and qualification in LPD to steer the department. The highest-ranking Black presently is a lieutenant. Reflect back to May 19, 2017. Then, Jerome “J.J.” Jackson, a “well-respected LPD captain, with more than twenty years with the department…,” resigned following allegations of having transmitted “lewd photos of himself via text message.”
Jackson, promoted to captain in August 2014 — hypothetically negating and undoing the “lewd photos” as if they never happened — at the untimely demise of Chief Tyrone Stewart, the writer opines, would have been “considered” for chief.
Further, solid, well-qualified elected leadership in the Black community is scarce. Throughout the 34 years of the mayor-council form of government, a deficiency in leadership has plagued Wards 5, 6 and 7, where councilmen exploit the prejudices and nescience of constituents who need leaders who ARE NOT in office for self-aggrandizement, prestige and self-serving ends to “make ends meet.” No pun intended!
Some of these councilmen do not know the difference between a drainage culvert and a sewer line. And, speaking of awareness of ditches, alley, streets, bridges and infrastructure, they are “fish out of water.” So, for them doing what is required puts them out of their element as efficient representatives of the poorest constituents in Laurel
Because these so-called Black leaders lack in the realm of magnanimity, preparedness, readiness, ripeness, maturity, competency, pragmatism and practicality, they countenance and exploit prejudice of the poor and nescient who see Laurel Police Department only through lenses of “Black and White” rather than service and protection for law-abiding citizens and what is deemed fair, impartial and enduring for those who criminally break the laws.
As a result of so-called leaders exploiting Blacks’prejudices, while Black neighborhoods fully “go to the dogs” — like East Oak off Cook Avenue — Irish composer and playwright Kane O’Hara (1712-1782) averred, “When the judgment is weak the prejudice is strong.” Lord Francis Jeffrey (1773-1850), Scottish jurist, critic and editor added, “Beware of prejudices. They are like rats, and men’s minds are like traps; prejudices get in easily, but it is doubtful if they ever get out. …Opinions grounded on prejudices are always sustained with the greatest violence” — destroying Black enclaves as on East Oak, where thugs impede traffic and intimidate motorists who say anything about it, as the writer experienced last Saturday after mowing a lot on East Third.
Finally, for so-called Black leaders to exploit Blacks’ prejudices, rather than inform, educate and lead by good examples, Scottish clergyman John MacDuff (1818-1895) warned, “Prejudice is the conjuror of imaginary wrongs, strangling truth, overpowering reason, making strong men weak and weak men weaker.”
And, French writer Laure Junot (1784-1838) concluded, “Prejudice squints when it looks, and lies when it talks.” While American clergy James F. Clarke (1810-1888) admonished, “A politician thinks of the next election; a statesman of the next generation… The statesman wishes to steer while the politician is satisfied to drift.”
Laurel suffers due to some “drifters” who portend a ship of city listing in tempestuous times. Statesmen are needed at the helm in Laurel-Jones County.
Harvey Warren lives in Laurel.
