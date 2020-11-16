I really should learn to take my own advice. I can’t tell you how many times I have asked people, “What are you doing to take care of yourself?”
Most people answer with a shrug, a nod and oftentimes tears as they try to explain that there is no time left to think about themselves. When I get that response, I usually begin the standard psychoeducation speech about how important it is to make time to recharge, to pay attention to the stress in the body and to be sure to do something that brings joy on a daily basis. Self-care is one of those topics that has been drilled into my head for as long as I have been in the mental-health field, and lately, it is one of the things that I have been the worst at for myself in recent months.
I have always been an overachiever, making myself do the very best at anything that I set my mind to. If I take on a task, I usually see it through to the end and demand that I do it with excellence. No excuses. That is all well and good — until I decide to take on too many tasks.
When we do this, we find ourselves with nothing left to give at the end of the day, therefore, self-care falls short. This is when people usually find themselves getting into trouble mentally. Anxiety creeps in. Self-doubt rears its ugly head, and we discover that our plate is overloaded, doing so many things that we aren’t doing anything well. Our performance suffers, we are tired and we just want to quit everything!
I remember a commercial for a brand of bubble bath way back in the 1980s whose slogan was “Calgon, take me away!” Now I know what that lady in the bathtub was talking about. She was trying to practice self-care! It turns out that this is not such a novel idea after all.
As if self-imposed stress wasn’t enough, we have the added pressures of the world that we live in. The big ugly virus is growing again, the political firestorm is brewing and we hear rumors and speculation of a mass economic shutdown on the horizon (which no one can confirm or deny). When we feel those pressures caving in on us, we need to recognize that something must change. Most of those external pressures are out of our control, so we should examine those things that are in our power to change within ourselves.
When I feel stressed, I know that painting brings me joy. Watercolor, acrylic, mixed media … I love it all. However, since I have overloaded myself over the past few months, I have not had much time to spend doing it. A few months ago, my friend Amy invited me to an oil-painting retreat in the middle of nowhere Mississippi — at a place called Dorroh Lake. I have never attempted oils, so I have been looking forward to spending a few days in the company of expert artists, soaking up all of their experience and wisdom, hoping that some of their talent will rub off on me. We arrived last night, excited to see what the rest of the week has in store for us.
The following is an example of what NOT to do …
Here I am, surrounded by the beauty of a thousand trees bearing the colors of fall, a lake within 100 yards of my room, the caretaker of the retreat facility cooking all of my meals and one of the best artists in the country teaching me the secrets of creating oil-painted masterpieces (think Bob Ross and the happy little trees).
And what do you think I have been thinking about all day? Yep, you guessed it! I have been raking myself over the coals because I should be back in Laurel working or grading papers or cleaning out my garage or painting my office or doing paperwork. My anxiety has been out of this world, and I am feeling guilty for even being here. Now, if I were my own patient, I would be giving myself a stern talking to for even letting these things cross my mind. Shame on me.
But, it’s not too late. I am learning something about myself through this process, and I hope that by sharing this experience, you will not find yourself in the same predicament. I pledge to myself that I will get a good night’s sleep and rise in the morning early enough to watch the sun rise over the lake. I will spend that time searching for God, for it is in Him that I find my peace. He and I will have a long talk during that sunrise about fear, guilt and self-doubt. I will carry on through the remaining days of this retreat with a relaxed mind, a calm spirit and an open heart so that I can soak up the beauty that surrounds me while I try to learn something new.
I have learned that there are some things that I will have to give up to truly find joy, and that I simply cannot do everything while sacrificing the time it takes to nurture my own sanity. For the next few days, I will only focus on the happy little trees.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
