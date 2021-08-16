I’ll go out on a limb and make the statement that most people carry or have access to weapons that they have designated for use if their safety is threatened. The list of weapons ranges from knives, pepper spray and tasers to pointy object things on a keyring and of course firearms.
I recall from my childhood, my great-grandmother “Mamma Dorey” had a baseball bat, a whistle and a can of hairspray. She told me the whistle was for anyone who called who didn’t understand the phrase, “I’m not interested” and the hairspray for spraying in the eyes of an attacker. All of these items were arranged in strategic locations around her home as her arsenal of defense.
For this article, instead of suggesting what weapons you should choose for self-defense, I believe it’s more important to first discuss them in a broader context focusing on critical bits of information that may help keep you out of trouble.
Wikipedia defines it as, “A weapon… is any implement or device that can be used with the intent to inflict damage or harm. Weapons are used to increase the efficacy and efficiency of activities such as hunting, crime, law enforcement, self-defense and warfare.” I like to think of a weapon as a “force multiplier.” Your fist can cause injury but holding a roll of pennies or brass knuckles multiples the amount of force that can be exerted upon a given area. You’ve likely heard the saying, “God created man, but Sam Colt made them equal.” A weapon can enable a physically weaker person to stop a much stronger opponent.
Recently, I took a walk with my son down the road we live on. As we walked, I noticed a nice-looking stick on the side of the road that I picked up and thought, “this may come in handy.” A mile or so later, I heard — then saw — an aggressive dog that seemed to have bad intentions for us. In a matter of seconds, I made the decision to utilize the weapon I had found — the stick — to “modify his behavior.” To make certain points, I’d like to analyze this perceived threat and break it down into a series of decisions:
• The weapon I used was a product of the environment I found myself in.
• The weapon was in my hands and was available for immediate use.
• The weapon I chose was common and didn’t advertise the fact that it was a weapon until it was used as such.
• The weapon was one in which most any person could use to inflict injury.
• The weapon was used in a manner that would be considered reasonable. It was an appropriate use of force based on my perception that I or my son was in imminent danger of being bitten or attacked by a dog.
Reactionary gap
The attack from start to finish happened quickly within 60 seconds or less. The first sign that alerted me to danger was that I heard a barking dog. After I heard it, I scanned the area to identify the source. By this time of the attack (about 55 seconds had lapsed), I realized there was an aggressive dog running toward me and I had to do something to change the course of events that was quickly unfolding. The decision I made was to use the weapon I had readily available — the stick. While the attack from start to finish was approximately 60 seconds, the decision to realize there was an imminent threat then use the stick was made in less than 5 seconds. Therefore, my reactionary gap was approximately 5 seconds.
Weapon used t
o counter the attack
I used the stick as an extension of my hand to gain the distance I needed to strike the threat before it got close enough to attack. I executed a jab to its body using the end or tip of the stick. Jabbing with the tip of my stick to strike was quicker than swinging it like a golf club. A thrust or jab offers the potential of being harder to avoid and/or for the attacker to realize the movement. When a stick is used in this manner, the tip transfers the energy of the motion of the thrust onto a small striking area not unlike a fast-moving projectile such as a rock.
In other words, my stick was my force multiplier. While I had other weapons on me, I chose to use the stick because it was already in my hand and readily available. I needed a weapon deployed and in use in under 5 seconds. Realistically, it seemed to be the best choice at the time without too much thought because there wasn’t much time to think about it.
Reasonable force
The stick was an appropriate weapon to meet a force acting against me that in this case was sufficient to stop or modify its intentions. In simplified terms, the weapon allowed me to help change the dog’s mind. One quick jab into the dog’s body was enough force needed to prevent myself or my son from being attacked. Once the dog backed off, I resumed using my stick as a walking stick and any casual observer wouldn’t see me as an attacker. The assumed owner happened to be in his yard when all of this took place. He apologized to me, and I responded, “No problem.” The only thing I could have done differently was use verbal commands even though it was a dog and not a human. The reason for verbal commands is to offer a last-minute warning to the attacker to offer every opportunity to stop their attack before I respond with a counterattack.
You may be thinking, this is a great story but what’s the point? The point is that all these concepts — reactionary gap, weapon used to counter the attack, and reasonable force can and will be discussed in excruciating detail if you find yourself in a situation where you use force to counter an attack by another person.
Each decision made must be what a reasonable person would do in a similar situation. One mistake such as too much force used for the type of attack against you, the type of weapon used to counter an attack or even the timing of the use of your weapon could be the difference between “bill” or “no bill” when presented to grand jury pool of your peers for prosecution by the district attorney.
Davy Keith lives in Jones County
