It was a treat to see so many of you having a magical Valentine’s Day. It’s so unoriginal to refer to it as “Singles Awareness Day,” but that’s truly what it is for those of us who don’t have a significant other.
But you know what? It’s not a bad thing. And that’s not just the spin job of a desperately lonely person who’s trying to feel better about his plight. No, I had a partner for a lot more Valentine’s Days than not. And, though there were aspects of it that were, umm, enjoyable, that’s not what comes to mind when I reflect on VD’s past …
No, I remember there being a whole lot of pressure. My future ex-wife and I started dating in early February of 1995. I can still remember how confused I was about how to handle Valentine’s Day back then. After all, we’d only been on a couple of dates. Would a gift be coming on too strong? Would no gift make me look uninterested?
At that point, my goals for the relationship were, umm, short-term. So I went all out — well, as “all out” as a sports editor/general reporter at a weekly newspaper in Kosciusko could go. She got scented bath stuff, flowers delivered to work, a great dinner in Jackson … and she was swept off her feet.
After a very romantic proposal — which was private, not one of those public stunts that insecure guys stage — we were engaged in less than a year and got married the next summer. But after that, there was a lot of pressure every Valentine’s Day. It was like a pre-anniversary anniversary.
I began to suffer from purchasing-performance anxiety, as if anyone needs more of that as a newlywed. But each year, for both occasions, I’d try to outdo the previous year or pull off some great surprise. Eventually, you reach a point when it just doesn’t seem practical any more … especially if your efforts aren’t appreciated for more than a couple of hours.
I don’t like any of the manufactured holidays that order us when to tell someone we love and appreciate them, such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day and even Thanksgiving. Those sentiments should be heartfelt and made throughout the year, not only when we have a gun to our head.
Seriously, do we prove our love and affection by paying 800 percent markups for roses and by standing in lines or making reservations to go to mediocre restaurants that double their prices for a night because they’ve put a freaking candle and two chocolate-dipped strawberries on the table just because the calendar says to?
OK, I interrupt this column for an important public service message. Getting relationship advice from me is akin to getting flight advice from the engineers of the Hindenburg, but I do know this for a fact: When you reach a certain point in marriage, a woman will say something practical-sounding, like, “Don’t send me flowers. You shouldn’t spend that much money on something that’s just going to die.” Don’t fall for it. It’s a test. She’ll come home and tell you about all of the beautiful bouquets her co-workers got, then glance down at her empty hands and give a half shoulder shrug and frown. OK, your first tip-off that it was a test is that her point about the flowers was practical. She doesn’t want you to think practically when it comes to her. She wants you to follow your heart, not your mind. After all, you could use the logic of “don’t spend so much on something that’s just going to die,” to skip out on buying her dinner and diamonds, too, I suppose. But I digress …
True love and affection are on display year ’round. You do it by getting up during the night to change the baby’s diaper. Or by telling her to stay in bed or do whatever she wants because you’re taking the kiddo out for an adventure all day. Or by picking her up from work on a random Friday, and instead of going home or grocery shopping, taking her on an unexpected weekend getaway. Or by bringing home a sweet little gift on a Tuesday because you’d been on an all-day work trip and saw something she would love.
Retail holidays and occasions shouldn’t feel so complicated or overwhelming … not if a foundation of true love is there. If a relationship is built on love, like it should be, there shouldn’t be any fretting over getting the right gift. Giving should be from the heart, not from a sense of obligation.
Sorry, but I can’t help being reflective this time of year. That’s because it’s an anniversary of the beginning of the relationship that produced the love of my life, my daughter Annelise. But it’s bittersweet because it marks the very weekend that my 17-year marriage came to a crashing halt, too.
I’m not crying or complaining, though. Nope, the last few Valentine’s Days have been so relaxing. I don’t miss the stress. I’ve vowed that I’m not going to even try another relationship until my daughter is 18, up and out of the house. But the uncomplicated life is so nice, I might not jump back in then.
Unlike so many Southern men, I’ve always been independent, content to do my own cooking and cleaning, even in my married years. Because of that, I’m not out clamoring to hook up with someone to take care of me. On the contrary. I’m enjoying life the way it is now, and I don’t want to do anything to disturb that. Besides, if I did want to meet someone, I wouldn’t have a clue how to go about it. No way I’m going on the web …
That’s a long way off, though. With a 14-year-old girl depending on me, that’s the last thing I want to think about. Maybe I’ll let her stay until she’s 24.
