“The games are rigged,” the wise old sage Charlie Mitchell — one of my first bosses — said some 25 years ago.
It might have taken a quarter-century, but I am starting to agree.
The legalization of sports gambling across most of the United States — including Mississippi — has thrown open the door for the most unscrupulous of actors who look to profit on the backs of athletes.
We have seen Brad Bohannon, the head coach of the University of Alabama baseball team, fired amid an investigation into suspicious activity at an Ohio sportsbook. Reports showed that surveillance video indicated that the person who was placing large bets on LSU to beat Alabama was communicating with the coach. Before the first pitch, it was announced that Crimson Tide ace pitcher Luke Holman was scratched in favor of a freshman.
Since 2022, 10 NFL players have been suspended for gambling violations. How many of those players, by missing a tackle, committing a penalty or purposefully fumbling, affected the outcome of a game — and bettors’ fortunes?
In the college football season-opener on Saturday, this is how the Penn State-West Virginia game ended. With 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Penn State led 31-15 and was deep in West Virginia territory.
Sportsmanship and decorum says the coach for the winning team, out of respect, would not rub it in. Penn State coach James Franklin didn’t have his quarterback take a knee. Instead, the team lined up in a five-receiver set inside the West Virginia 10-yard line. The quarterback threw a garbage touchdown to up the lead to 38-15.
But was it garbage-time TD by a jackass of a coach or something more nefarious?
Coming into the game, the Nittany Lions were favored by 20.5 points. By scoring that final TD, the final margin became 23 instead of ending at 16. But that is not all. The over-under in the game, according to sports-wagering giant BetMGM, was 52 points, meaning the under would have won. But that TD upped the total to 53.
Coincidence? Maybe. A believable coincidence? Paint me skeptical.
If one thing is known about Vegas and gambling, it is that the house does not appreciate losing. The casinos and sportsbooks are not whistling and ding-donging 24 hours per day because we are winning their money. The more episodes such as the Penn State late TD happen, the more skepticism will be thrust toward whether sports are on the up and up.
I recall last year’s AFC championship game between Kansas City and Cincinnati. It was late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs had their punt team on the field after a three-and-out. The Bengals had their special teams on the field — until it was announced that an official far away from the play had blown the previous play dead before it happened.
The Chiefs were given a re-do on the play, got the first down and eventually kicked a game-winning field goal for a 23-20 victory. The betting line that day: Kansas City minus-2.
We want to believe everything is on the up and up in sports, but is it? There are too many variables and too much money at stake for people not to be skeptical. One official’s defensive holding call might seem innocent at the time, but prove so prophetic down the stretch.
In the past decades, skepticism at America’s institutions has intensified. Where once these feelings could be chalked up to being conspiracy theorists, it is now commonplace to question the validity of everything from election results to whether James Franklin knew those betting numbers.
Ninety-nine percent of all coaches in the same situation Franklin found himself in would have done the classy thing and taken a knee. Is Franklin a classless coach who enjoys adding insult to injury? He doesn’t seem like it. Could the entire thing be a coincidence? Maybe, but it sure seems fishy.
The first — and only — bet I ever made at Bok Homa Sportsbook came before the 2018 football season. I put a sawbuck on the Saints to win the Super Bowl. The team was well on its way to winning the NFL championship until two referees “missed” a pass-interference call Stevie Wonder could have made. Two officials. Coincidence?
I’d like to think so.
Yet each game I watch, I get more and more convinced of Charlie Mitchell’s wisdom.
After all, Vegas does not like to lose.
