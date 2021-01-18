I get an infrequent curiosity to see what the folks online are saying about journalists. I’m never surprised by the endless cavalcade of threats, finger-wagging and all the rest of it. There’s something about the absolute nuttiness of random internet users that cracks me up: the irrefutable uselessness of people hurling melodramatic nonsense into a nonexistent subspace is equal parts depressing and slapstick.
If God walked up and told me I could stand at a mountaintop and yell whatever I wanted to all of these united states, for everyone to hear, I would ask him how He got in my freaking bathroom and could He please wait his turn. Then I would ask Him, “Why would I ever want to do that!?”
I would outright refuse. But in this hypothetical, He would reach into His jacket, not yet drawing His weapon, and tell me to reconsider.
“OK, OK, fine!”
This could be a chance for me to address negativity in general, because negativity is seeping out of everyone’s eyes and ears and mouths and what-have-yous. The problem here is that social media in its current state is like if everyone had their own mountain. Each person guards his or her mountain, furiously swinging a bike chain around, daring the other chain-swingers to come say hello. “Do it, motherf*****! Say hello and see what happens!”
This metaphor is getting out of hand. So even though everyone else has been afforded this same opportunity atop their very own mountain, I will address the negativity nonetheless, my voice drowned in the prodigious clinking of bike chains: “Everyone is going insane because they’re addicted to swinging their weird improvised weapons on top of their mountains.”
Everyone is going insane because they’re addicted to the feedback loop crafted from a curated set of reinforcers and abetted by shady billionaires who are slapping their knees and laughing at us. Quite an original take, eh?
“Social media is bad.” As if you’ve never heard that before. Being outraged hits that sweet reward center in your brain, for some reason. You see a post that says something like this: “The Petal Police Department unjustly arrested a woman for simply lying down in the middle of public property!” And if you are of an anti-police proclivity, the bells in your head ring, your eyes go red and you decide everyone needs to know this. Your finger approaches the share button in bullet time, the “Matrix” soundtrack thrumming in your head, and just like that, you’ve done something good for society. BOY does it feel good. It’s exhilarating to have your curated list of reinforcers feel what you’re feeling.
Consider the other half of this image. You’re in the throws of a righteous anger, and you’re doing important work. You willingly bear this burden of being upset and offended because society is better now that you are. But you’re still miring yourself in negativity. When the sun sets and you holster your plastic rectangular six-shooter, maybe you feel good about all the attention your share got.
But the day is over. And nothing is different. Just as a footnote, if I might add, you also bought into one side of a story. You’ve spent countless hours berating journalists for being too biased, and you bought one side of a story, full tilt.
OK. Now *I’m* going to stop being negative. I’m guilty of everything that everyone else has done, at least in years prior. It’s been about a year since I’ve gone on Facebook just to look around and interact. I breathe a little easier as a result.
In her column last Tuesday, Rhonda Smith wrote this: “Humans have a tendency to marinate in and absorb the high emotional energy that surrounds us, and this is a natural response. But if we are not careful, if we continue to see our world as an explosive gray fog full of chaos, turmoil and confusion, then we will become exactly that.”
Eureka! Gosh dang it, that’s it! I implore everyone to go and read it in full. Maybe read it in the physical newspaper, because, well … you know.
Facebook used to be a nifty tool to keep up with your pals after school. Seventeen years later, I can’t help but think of Kurtz and Willard.
“Are my methods unsound?”
“I don’t see any method ... at all ... sir.”
In the internet of yore, when people logged on for more than the handful of websites everyone now visits, we had a name for miscreants going out of their way to enrage or disrespect others. We called them trolls. And if you had the mental dexterity to recognize a troll for what he was, you followed the rule: Don’t feed the troll.
Shoot, I think there’s hope, people. I’ve seen both Republicans and Democrats call for unity. In my admittedly limited experience in postmodern politics, I’m finding that a common denominator in everyone’s rage is simply being on the computer. These days, the internet is a chaotic ocean of companies inundating private citizens with headlines, ads, theories, thoughts, updates, propaganda, conspiracies, memes, clickbait and seemingly anything that will chip away at our personalities. You see the result: Uncle Buster is a loving family man, but he gets on Facebook and regurgitates whatever Alex Jones is currently saying. Lizard people in the White House, and all that.
Social media is fracturing our personalities and exacerbating our mental problems. Worse yet, we carry that whole world inside our pockets, all the while Zuckerberg’s goons are harvesting our data and learning all they can about us. The Web is growing increasingly insidious as it becomes more monopolized.
Facebook uses location services to automatically gather information on where you are, what you’re doing and what advertisements would be most effective on you. That can be as precise as an advertisement you stop to look at or a transaction in your bank account. It also has you catalogued by age, gender, political views and other data so that it can target and manipulate you more easily. You thought you curated your online experience, but that’s not exactly true; Facebook has done a lot of the heavy lifting without you realizing. Facebook has been sued for spying on its users and watching Instagram users through their phone cameras, though some of those claims haven’t been verified. The Department of Justice, however, did open a massive antitrust probe into the company in 2019.
There are other things we could be doing with our time (I say, chest out, as if that isn’t the most obvious thing I could write here). Climbing a mountain, for instance, at the top of which you may like to greet the person you find: “HELLO!”
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.