Walls divide morality today. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading Democrats to a standoff with “The Wall.” They call the wall “immoral” and “unnecessary,” slamming the wall as 14th century technology and a waste of taxpayer dollars. They claim Trump wants 2,000 miles of concrete wall, when Trump has asked for funding about 300 more miles of barrier in strategic areas.
In the past, Democrats have voted for funding the current 700 miles of border barrier, including 105 miles out of 140 miles of border separating Pelosi’s state of California from Mexico. Nevertheless, “The Wall” remains steadfast and silent, standing there unmoved and unscathed barring illegal entrance into California.
Speaker Pelosi invited President Trump to give his 2019 State of the Union Address to the nation tonight (Tuesday). The event promises to be more entertaining than usual with Pelosi sitting directly behind the president as he speaks.
The state of America’s economy is booming compared with the eight years prior to Trump’s arrival in the White House. Wages are up and unemployment is at record lows for all demographic groups. In just two years, Trump’s policies have driven America’s stagnating economy to all-time highs.
Democrats and their mainstream-media cousins are incensed the economy has heated up so much so quickly, contradicting all the predictions of doom and gloom from former presidents and Nobel Prize-winning economists.
In foreign relations, instead of selling 20 percent of America’s supply of uranium to the Russians and abandoning our missile defense in Europe, President Trump has reprimanded Russia for violating terms of the I.N.F. treaty after they continued to build and deploy missiles banned by the treaty. Instead of giving billions of dollars to Iran, Trump has given Iran a thumping with sanctions intended to curb Iran’s development of long-range missiles with nuclear capabilities. And, NATO members are now giving more money to fund the organization due largely to Trump’s leadership.
Unlike his predecessor, Trump is renegotiating trade agreements with Canada, Mexico, China and the rest of the world. America’s producers and manufacturers have suffered for decades from irresponsible trade imbalances that penalized our businesses and supplemented foreign businesses. America’s economy is so good, Democrats and media cousins have given up trying to paint all the green arrows red.
Speaking of walls, Democrat Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam advocated tearing down walls prohibiting any abortion “with the consent of obviously the mother, with the consent of the physician … and it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities.” Northam continued, “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” That discussion would be to decide whether the newborn baby should live or die.
A day or two later, a photo on Northam’s page in his 1984 medical school annual surfaced of one person in “black face” and another wearing a KKK outfit. Was Northam one of the people? Apparently, nobody knows. Democrats quickly erected a wall between the party and Northam for his blatant lack of racial morality.
Twenty-four hours earlier, Democrats had united behind Northam for his moral stance tearing down legal walls that had prevented abortion of full-term, unwanted babies.
Walls divide morality today.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
