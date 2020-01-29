Walter was acting differently. When the garbage truck backed down our thin street with the reverse “beep beep” ringing in the early morning air, he stayed still.
On any other day, when the first beep infiltrated his big floppy ears, he would swing into action. His ridgeback would rise high and his tail stiffen. Those floppy ears would become erect as his head would swivel.
He’d viciously bark and growl as he thrust his front paws onto the door, snarling at whatever was out beyond. Heaven forbid a delivery person came to the house, he would try to eat his way through the door.
His outbursts were out of character for his behavior at home, when it was just us sitting on the couch. He was quiet and tender and caring. When his brother Yum Yum would be hurting, it would be Walter to lick his eye socket or trying to tend to an aching ear — always with licks, being a dog’s only elixir to offer.
Walter became so protective of his brother — about 50 pounds heavier and 11 years Yum Yum’s junior — that he wouldn’t allow Yum to go into the backyard without him. Not only that, but Walter would always be the first one out the door, making sure all was OK. He was a Secret Service agent.
We like to refer to him as Dr. Walter and Mr. Hyde — he is two different beings trapped in one body. At one momen,t he is perfectly calm and loving, and the next, a vicious killer. Had I had my choice of picking out a dog, Walter would probably have been the last one I chose.
But we all know how dog ownership goes — you don’t pick them, they pick you. For going on five years, I have taken the good and the bad he has to offer. Professional training and calming medication do little when he gets riled up. We deal with it.
Monday he was different. He wasn’t crazy or chasing the beeps. He held his head down, sniffing the blankets and the couch where he and Yum Yum spent so many hours together. We’d call him and he would barely pick up his head. He didn’t want to do anything.
When the garbage truck rolled, he stayed perfectly still.
The one he had protected since the first day they met was no longer in need of his licks. Age and life had dealt a blow that even the tenderness of a brother cannot allay. At just shy of 17 years old, Yum Yum crossed over that Rainbow Bridge right into the arms of his sister Cali, the topic of many columns that have appeared in this newspaper.
On Tuesday, again, Walter just sat on the couch. But not just anywhere on the couch, mind you. When I am not there, Walter’s spot is my spot — always has been. Yum Yum sits in the middle — always in the middle. The animal kingdom is fascinating in so many ways. Territorialism is the rule. There is an Alpha and the rest. Despite his gruff demeanor and vicious scowl, Walter always was submissive to Yum Yum’s dominance.
Yum Yum always had the middle seat.
Now it is Walter’s. We found him again Wednesday in the middle seat early in the morning, snuggled up against the same blanket. He again sniffed around and barely picked up his head.
When the garbage truck beep-beeped down our street, he didn’t even flinch. He was in mourning.
We are all touched by death. It is the cruelest part about life. Those with four-legged “children” are well aware that death comes so much more rapidly to them. It’s the contract we sign when we decide to make these animals part of our lives and our homes.
What might get overlooked, though, is the effect that it has on the other animals. These two spent nearly every day for the past 3 1/2 years together. They watched countless hours of football and “Friends” — and even some Fox News (Walter’s request). They shared the same food bowls.
And just like that — in a blink — well, Walter doesn’t quite know what to do.
Many in our world look at the animal kingdom as just that — animals whose only goals in life are to eat and survive for another day. To a small extent, there is truth to that. But to even believe that animals are just mindless beings with no feelings and no soul is foolish.
Walter is now on about hour 40 of his vigil for his older brother. He takes potty breaks outside and spends a couple minutes eating. We can coax him into the bed at night, but he will stay there just long enough for us to fall asleep. Then it is back to the living room, where the search continues until he gives up and snuggles into Yum Yum’s blanket.
True love.
We could learn so much.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
