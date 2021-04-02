I know of only two media companies that are actually locally owned out of Jones County. They are Blakeney Communications, which owns and operates five radio stations, including Rock 104 and B-95, and Gin Creek Publishing, which publishes the Laurel Leader-Call, “The Taste of Hometown Cookbook” and various other magazines and publications.
Ever since Gin Creek started publishing The ReView of Jones County some 14 years ago, we’ve had a positive and copacetic relationship with our media counterparts in the radio business. Larry and Debbie Blakeney, and now their son Brandon, have always been kind and respectful toward us and our business, and we’ve tried to be the same toward theirs.
The media business is not easy in any format, but the Blakeneys do a great job. The Rock 104 Morning Crew is almost as iconic as the Leader-Call itself. Tom Colt is the consummate professional radio host and Bryan Hicks is, without question, the funniest man in the Pine Belt. Not only is the Morning Crew one of the best in the business, but classic rock is my thing, so I’m partial to Rock 104. Outside of Johnny Cash, I don’t really listen to country music, but I’m sure they do an equally good job at B-95.
Over the course of 14 years working in the same market, it would be disingenuous if we went out of our way to avoid any mention of the Blakeney’s radio stations, and the same goes if they went out of their way to avoid mentioning the name of the local newspaper. And, of course, that hasn’t happened.
Actually, quite the opposite has occurred. When The ReView of Jones County published an April Fool’s edition of the old Leader-Call, the Rock 104 Morning Crew did an entire segment on it. I remember getting a phone call telling me to tune in, and I enjoyed their coverage of it as much as I enjoyed putting out the issue itself.
Conversely, we have written about the Morning Crew, given them “thumbs ups” and, for a brief time, even had Bryan Hicks write a very funny column for us. And, thanks to Brandon Blakeney, for the past few months we have been running ads for the Morning Crew in our newspaper, while they have been airing ads for the Leader-Call.
SuperTalk radio isn’t locally owned, but we have an equally good working relationship with General Manager Bob Ghetti and their local do-it-all host, account executive, booker, etc., etc., Todd Ellzey. Heck, I’ll be on the air with Todd talking about local news, politics, sports or whatever is on our minds on April 13 at 9 a.m., so tune in. (Normally, I’m on the first Tuesday of every month, but I got pushed back to the second Tuesday this month.) We promote the sporting events that SuperTalk covers, while the folks there promote our paper. Again, the relationship is a mutually beneficial one, where we realize that we are both media companies, but certainly not in direct competition.
And then there is WDAM, with the emphasis on the DAM. The last time I heard anyone there mention “The Laurel Leader-Call” was when their old General Manager Jim Cameron went on the air to talk about the old corporate-owned Leader-Call going out of business. Even then, WDAM got the story wrong. With a straight face, Cameron told WDAM’s audience that the Leader-Call was closing their doors because of the internet. He was either extremely ignorant or purposely lied because he never mentioned that The ReView of Jones County had opened five years earlier and the old Leader-Call simply couldn’t compete with a good newspaper.
Apparently, an Alabama conglomerate shutting down a corporate rag was big news for WDAM, but the Leader-Call being revived under local ownership and being taken over by its local competitor wasn’t because the station didn’t cover that story. No mention at all. To my knowledge, WDAM hasn’t mentioned The Leader-Call name in the nine years I’ve owned it. It’s almost laughable.
Consider this: The Leader-Call was featured on national news across the nation, including NBC’s Today Show, for breaking the story of the “KFC Hoax,” in which a family claimed a KFC in Jackson wouldn’t serve a little girl because of severe facial injuries she suffered in a pit bull attack, but our local NBC affiliate never mentioned it.
In the past nine years, the Leader-Call has been involved in at least four different stories that have made national and international news. Over at WDAM … crickets chirping. During that same time, we have broken countless local blockbuster stories, including government corruption, suspicious deaths and fake charities. WDAM will ignore these stories for as long as it possibly can (see Greg Burroughs, Sheriff Alex Hodge, etc.) and once they can’t ignore them anymore, then its staff members simply act like they discovered the story even though we had been covering it for weeks, sometimes months, earlier. Shameful.
But now WDAM has reached a new low. As most of you know, Mark Thornton worked with South Central Regional Medical Center to produce a life-saving documentary that walks one through the colon-cancer screening process from start to finish. It was a historic and groundbreaking piece for SCRMC, so hospital officials asked WDAM to do a story about it in hopes that a story would direct people to the video and help us save a life.
Linda Gavin, vice president of Marketing and Business Development — who also did a brilliant job of directing the documentary — and Becky Collins, director of Communication for SCRMC, asked WDAM to interview Dr. Stephen Johnson and Mark about the making of the documentary in hopes that more people would watch it and more lives would be saved.
Mark took time out of his extremely busy day to do the interview and was told it would air that night at 10. What WDAM aired was a travesty. A couple of soundbites from Dr. Johnson was their entire report. Mark was cut out completely and, worst of all, no mention of our link to the groundbreaking video that could have saved people’s lives.
I don’t know who at WDAM decided that it was more important not to have any mention of the Laurel Leader-Call than it was to save people’s lives, but that is exactly the decision that was made. That person or people are an embarrassment, not just to the media industry but to humanity.
Just so you know, Mark Thornton (outside of getting a clean bill of health) nor the Leader-Call itself personally benefited from our participation in the documentary. Like everyone else, Mark paid for his procedure through insurance and out of pocket. We didn’t sell any ads to SCRMC or anyone else surrounding the event. We, along with SCRMC, had only one goal in mind — “let’s save a life.” That was it. Apparently, that’s not a worthy enough cause for WDAM. If you haven’t seen it yet, please go watch the video at www.leader-call.com.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.