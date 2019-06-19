In the early-morning hours of July 12, 2018, I fired off a bevy of questions to Jones County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Allyson Knotts about the raid on Lyon Ranch Road. Publisher Jim Cegielski informed me on Friday morning that I could no longer get involved with the story of the animal raid on Lyon Ranch Road.
From a news perspective, I ceased right then.
I wrote Allyson again telling her I had been taken off the story and to disregard the email. Like my questions for SCAR, there is a better chance of being hit in the face by a meteor than either answering those questions.
The following are some of the questions I asked, with what I believe would be the answers if we had an honest sheriff’s department to answer them:
1- What is the standard operating procedure for when a complaint comes in about animal abuse?
A: If we come across animal abuse, we notify SCAR and a deputy will accompany SCAR to the residence. SCAR will offer to help and if the resident does not want help or is combative, we will take further action. If SCAR calls us, we will accompany them on a visit because we certainly don’t want them in any danger.
2. Does a deputy routinely accompany SCAR or go along on what are commonly known as home checks? At these checks, do deputies and SCAR try to talk to the property owner, find out what is going on and see if a solution can be resolved?
A: Yes and Yes
3. How many times did Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies or representatives of the department visit Mrs. Mary Ellen and Dave Senne, a retired Army colonel and Purple Heart recipient, at 178 Lyon Ranch Road in the months leading up to the raid on July 11, 2018?
A: We were not notified about the abuse until June and did not try to make contact with the residents either in person or via telephone.
4: If a visit was made, make available the report from that visit. I will file a Freedom of Information Act request if I am required to.
A: No need for an FOIA because there was no visit and no report. We relied on information provided to us by SCAR.
5. On Facebook live in the interview with Stacy Thrash, the sheriff asks, “How did we get here today? I mean, I know, but why don’t you tell the people how we got here?” What information did the sheriff “know” and what actions did he take before leading the highly publicized raid?
A: He made sure we had enough personnel on hand to do Facebook Live SO.
6. How many — be specific — planning and strategy meetings were held in the three months of this probe?
A: We met with SCAR about this case on more than one occasion, but are not sure of an exact number.
7. On Live SO, the sheriff says, “Deputy Buxton and Lt. Ward worked “tirelessly on this case.” Did that investigation include those deputies calling the property owners or visiting the property before executing a search warrant?
A: SCAR told us it was bad and, in the past, we have taken what they said at face value. Why would this one be different? They told us it was “horrific.”
8. The sheriff said on the same video, “We just don’t come to people’s houses and knock on doors for no reason. Unless you had a reason to go into those structures, you would never have found this.” If the Sennes were under investigation for three months, which would give the SO reason to knock on doors, how many times prior to July 11 did Sheriff Hodge knock on the Sennes’ door?
A: We did not knock on any doors.
9. You explained the three-month investigation as so complex that so many t’s had to be crossed and i’s dotted. Before the morning of July 11, 2018, was one of the t’s that needed to be crossed was for a deputy to call or visit the property?
A: We did not cross that t or dot an i.
10. Was the Sheriff’s Department aware of the scope and breadth of the relationship between SCAR and the Sennes?
A: No.
11. Should investigators have known about that relationship?
A: Probably, but hindsight is 20/20.
13. The sheriff said the call for help had fallen on deaf ears… what did he do to help?
A: He hosted Facebook Live SO — share, share, share — and did a fine press conference.
After the Sennes’ arrest, strip-searching and humiliation, these questions would have been asked by me:
1. Was it a wise use of sheriff’s department resources to send a lieutenant and two deputies to arrest two senior citizens with spotless criminal records on a misdemeanor charge?
A: We didn’t know what to expect from the homeowners, so we sent what we thought was an appropriate response for their handcuffing and arrest.
2. And the strip-search for a misdemeanor?
A: We considered them dangerous and didn’t know what Mrs. Senne might have hidden under her moo moo.
3: If you could turn back time, would you handle this case differently? If so, what precautions are you implementing so other residents don’t get treated like the Sennes did?
A: Well, duh! We should have done more. We should have gone there with SCAR, like we always did in the past, and found out exactly the situation, then come to a resolution.
That would have been the best solution, but this story had the potential to be way too juicy for that. We knew that if we pushed enough, this thing would go national, SCAR and the Humane Society would rake in money and our Dear Leader, Sheriff Hodge, would be recognized as the Man Amongst Men that he is. He is great, you know.
So I want to ask you, Mr. Newspaper man, why was your newspaper standing in the way of us going national then and continuing to bring it up today? Why can’t you be more like WDAM and just fade away from covering this case?
A: Because if it could happen to the Sennes, it could happen to any one of us. As to the second half of the question, the part-time sheriff can keep giving his B Clean money to WDAM in exchange for biased coverage. We don’t play that game.
•
Sean Murphy is editor at the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.