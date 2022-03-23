Most parents have probably seen a day when their 3-year-old comes walking out of the kitchen, face smeared with chocolate and cookie crumbs.
After chuckling, parent begins to query the youngster.
“Do you know what happened to the cookies?”
Innocently, child responds, “No.”
Parent continues: “Are you sure you don’t know what happened to the cookies? Do you know who ate them?”
Child, again in complete innocence, declares, “No.”
At age 3, such a lie can be used as a learning tool. Tell the truth, because once you start lying and others lose faith in what you are saying, no one will look upon you the same way ever again.
Many children learn. Others end up on the TV show Cheaters, sitting in the back of a restaurant sharing the company of someone who is not a spouse. Caught red-handed — the proverbial cookie crumbs on the face — most will continue to lie.
Once that credibility is shot, however, will anyone believe what is coming out of that person’s mouth? Will you ever trust your spouse again — truly trust him or her?
Most of the liars find their way into politics, following the George Costanza rule of “it’s not a lie if you believe it.” But they have lied so many times — and continue to lie — can anyone believe anything they say?
This is no new phenomenon, as politicians have been lying to our faces for generations. Richard Nixon was not a crook. Bill Clinton didn’t have relations with Monica Lewinsky. Donald Trump attracted 3 million people to his inauguration. All lies — blatant, miserable lies.
And then there are those in power now. Joe Biden’s nose grows 5 inches every time he opens his mouth. No matter the topic, he lies through his pearly white fake teeth. Inflation is transitory; no, wait, it’s the Russians; no, wait, it’s COVID.
He had no knowledge of any of his son’s corrupt dealings peddling the Biden name. Lie. His spokesmouth Jen Psaki is a liar — blatant provable lies — yet she keeps waltzing her way through press conferences with a minimum of 300 “ums” in her answers.
Fifty-one intelligence officials — many of whom are still regarded as experts — said Hunter Biden’s laptop had the markings of a Russian plant.
Saint Anthony Fauci has taken every side of the COVID issue depending on the day of the week. Masks don’t work. Masks work. Double masks work. Triple masks work. Vaccinations will save everyone, but only if one is boosted and double-boosted. When Fauci opens his mouth, does anyone believe a word that comes out of it? Does anyone actually believe the FBI or CIA or the president anymore?
So, what happens when the next virus or the next intelligence challenge comes our way? Will anyone believe it? Some who look at life through political blinders likely will believe their drivel. But free-thinkers who absorb information from many different sources likely won’t. If Joe Biden said grass was green, few would actually believe what he is saying.
When America disintegrates into smaller Republics — and it will happen — one can point to the lack of faith in leadership as one of the cornerstones of that disintegration. There is no faith in government or leadership — at least this government.
Even the parents who believe their children have never, could never and will never lie despite seeing the cookie crumbs on the face eventually will lose all faith in anything that child has said.
That is where we are headed now as a country, if we are not already there.
The next time Fauci gets on TV and talks about the next variant of the COVID virus — and we have said for years that there always will be another variant, for without them, those like Fauci disappear into obscurity — and we are told to shut down or mask up, how many will do it? How many will deduce that his ramblings about the new variant is just one more lie in an attempt at controlling the population? Everything that comes out of his mouth — and those of politicians — is cloaked in deceit for political gains.
When you catch your spouse cheating or the kid with the cookie crumbs on the face, either nip it in the bud to explain how a loss of faith and confidence will hamper their growth as humans … Or prepare them for a life in politics, where such behavior is not only accepted, it is rewarded — to the detriment of the people of this great country.
Let the bellows of “We don’t believe you! We don’t believe you! We don’t believe you!” ring from the mountaintops. And to those who still believe the crap being flung from our politicians, find a way to look through your own biases to see the cookie crumbs and fudge on the face. It’s not hard to see.
