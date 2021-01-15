It seems like it was a lifetime ago when I bought my first house. We were young, recently married, in a new town for my new job. We made the unusual decision to build even though I hadn’t worked at The Vicksburg Post for a week. I just knew it was a good fit … plus the housing market there was outrageous, with the Army Corps of Engineers and the then-new riverboat casino industry. Those factors helped create a much more welcome Yankee invasion than the one 130 years earlier.
A local real-estate couple (later indicted for questionable business practices, if memory serves) seized the opportunity to start a small development of patio homes at costs much lower than the local inventory in decent neighborhoods. We celebrated our good fortune for finding them, picked our plans, signed a contract and waited on that glorious day we could move in.
My parents were gracious enough to let us stay with them and save money while our house was being built. We were young newlyweds in my childhood bedroom across the hall from my parents. That was a hindrance to my mother getting the grandchild she so desperately wanted, as was my schedule. It was a 45-minute commute from Madison, and I had to be there by 6 a.m. Since I was sports editor, I was working until at least 10 most nights while covering games.
In between deadlines and doing stories, I monitored the progress of construction, looking forward to my soon-to-be 10-minute commute. After the frame was completed and the exterior started taking shape, it appeared that the house wasn’t the plan we had picked. I kept quiet, though. I didn’t want a setback to completion, plus the folks involved made us feel like they were doing us a favor by letting us buy a house.
When it came time to close, the real-estate agents and crusty old lawyer at the conference table continued creating that feeling. My wife and I gulped, then struggled to form a sentence … “Umm, that, uh, design doesn’t really, ah, look like … you know, uh, the one, that, um, we wanted.” I then somehow managed to suggest that if they would build a privacy fence around the back yard, that would satisfy us.
The lawyer slammed his briefcase shut, pushed back his chair and growled, “That’s a $2,000 addition! No way that’s happening. We’ll just sell the house to someone else if that’s the way you want it.”
We quivered and said, “Oh, no, no, no, that’s OK … We’re so sorry. Where do we sign?” And they proceeded to show us the 137 or so documents that required our signatures and promises to pay lest our first born be thrown off the Mississippi River bridge. They probably burst out laughing as soon as we left.
When I described the ordeal to Editor Charlie Mitchell, he put things in sharp focus with a simple statement, as he always seems to do: “You’re writing the checks. When you write the checks, you’re in charge.”
That was like a 2x4 upside my head, about 24 hours too late, unfortunately. But it was a lesson I remembered.
Fast forward 25 years, and the closing I just went through with Community Bank couldn’t have been more different than that first experience. That despite the fact that it and the rest of our great lending institutions are swamped because of The Swamp, just like gun shops. Responsible people have been running to refinance because of concerns that interest rates will soar to levels not seen since the Carter Administration with these clueless crackpots taking over the country in a few days.
Mica Stevens and Katie Berry with Community Bank, along with attorney Laura Ashley Logan in Danny Henson’s office, couldn’t have been more patient and pleasant throughout the process, even amid this months-long surge that’s been keeping them busier than the Facebook fact-checker assigned to FoxNews’ page.
OK, I admit it — that entire setup about the closing was done so I could crowbar in the compliment to the folks at Community Bank, who were able to get me a post-divorce home loan when no one else could, so I went there when I finally qualified for a conventional mortgage again.
But there’s a point, too. Charlie Mitchell’s wisdom from a quarter century ago has been pushed to the wayside. Those of us who pay the bills aren’t in charge any more. Hell, if we were being marginalized, that would be a step up. We’re being demonized by the ruling class and their minions. They’ve gone from calling hardworking, taxpaying Trump supporters “deplorable” to destroying them personally, all because a fraction of them stormed the Capitol.
Those yahoos don’t represent the majority of Trump voters any more than rioters this spring and summer represent the majority of Biden/Harris voters. Both sides have their share of looneys, but for some reason, the right is the one that gets linked with its most wrong-headed. The double standard is undeniable. So is the hypocrisy and the selective outrage depending on which side is being described and which side is doing the describing.
That’s not new. But it is different now. Democrats and their apologists in the mainstream media don’t even bother to disguise their disdain for the right. There’s not even a cursory effort to show an alternate viewpoint unless, of course, it’s an extremist. Shrill voices dominate and the Silent Majority of the Nixon Era is still, well, silent or being silenced. Scary times. People of every political persuasion should be concerned about putting an asterisk on the *First Amendment (*free speech and free press, if your views align with the ruling party’s).
The Democratic Party is comprised of little groups of disenfranchised ne’erdowells. They have nothing in common except their hatred of Trump, so they have to keep the fight going with another impeachment proceeding, as Tucker Carlson said in another brilliant commentary.
The Republicans have been divided for years, too, with conservatives pushing too hard for purity tests with their candidates. They can’t unite for common goals because the goalposts keep getting moved by the ruling class.
We need a Big Picture Party: Term limits and a flat, fair tax rate for everybody. If you’re not helping pay the bills, you shouldn’t have a voice. And you damn sure shouldn’t be in charge.
Those two changes would make America great again. Guaranteed. We just need someone who can close the deal.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call.
