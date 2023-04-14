Government is supposed to exist to serve the people, and as such, it is crucial that the people have control over it. When the government is accountable to the people, it is more likely to act in the best interests of the people, uphold their rights and promote their welfare. However, this is not always the case, and the balance of power can easily shift in favor of the government, resulting in a loss of control by the people.
One way that people can control the government is through elections. In a democratic society, elections allow the people to choose who their representatives will be. Through the ballot box, the people have the power to select those who they believe will best serve their interests. However, for this to work, the electoral system must be fair, free and transparent. People must have equal access to information about candidates, and there should be no barriers to participation.
Voting is an essential part of our nation, and it is crucial that we all participate in this process. It is our right to vote, and by casting our ballots, we can make our voices heard, hold our elected officials accountable and influence the direction of our society. By not voting, we risk losing this hard-won right and the democratic values that underpin our society. Voting is also a powerful tool for promoting social change, and it honors the sacrifices of those who fought for our rights. So, if you are eligible to vote, make sure you do so in every election, as it is not just a right, but also a responsibility that we must all take seriously. If you are not registered to vote, please go and get registered now!!
Franklin D. Roosevelt said this about voting: “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves, and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”
Another way that people can control the government is by holding it accountable for its actions. This can be achieved through various means, such as the freedom of speech, the freedom of the press and the right to petition the government. These freedoms allow people to express their opinions, share information and challenge the government when it is not acting in their best interests. The government must be transparent in its actions, and it must be open to criticism and feedback.
Holding elected officials
The reason it is important to hold our elected officials accountable is because they have the power to make decisions that affect our lives and our society. Elected officials are responsible for enacting laws and policies that determine the direction of our country, and they must be held accountable for their actions. If elected officials are not held accountable, they may act in their own interests or the interests of special interests rather than the interests of the people they represent.
Consider the following two quotes:
• “A government of laws and not of men.” - John Adams
• “The spirit of resistance to government is so valuable on certain occasions that I wish it to be always kept alive.” - Thomas Jefferson
In addition, the people can control the government by participating in civic activities, such as protests, rallies and demonstrations. When people come together to express their views, they send a powerful message to the government that they are paying attention and that they demand action. Peaceful protests can be an effective way to bring attention to issues that are not receiving sufficient attention from the government.
These quotes are powerful, and we as citizens must stay engaged in our federal, state, city and county government!
• “The government is us; we are the government, you and I.” - Theodore Roosevelt
•” Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a president and senators and congressmen and government officials, but the voters of this country.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt
• “The advancement and diffusion of knowledge is the only guardian of true liberty.” - James Madison
• “The strength of the Constitution lies entirely in the determination of each citizen to defend it. Only if every single citizen feels duty-bound to do his share in this defense are the constitutional rights secure.” - Albert Einstein
The government should be of the people, by the people and for the people. It should be accountable to the people and responsive to their needs. The people should have control over the government, and they should be able to exercise that control through fair and transparent elections, holding the government accountable for its actions and participating in civic activities.
It is important for the people to have control over the government. This ensures that the government serves the people and upholds their rights and welfare. When the government is accountable to the people, democracy is strengthened, and the society can thrive.
