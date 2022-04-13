As spring crept toward summer in 2018, Jones County was abuzz with college football mania wrapped in green and gold.
In Soso, the name Byron Young had been known since his days in youth football. He had turned out to be a pass-rushing machine for the West Jones Mustangs as they stormed through opponents. By the spring before his senior year, he was the most highly recruited player in West Jones history.
A who’s who of college coaches came for a look at the hulking Young. Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss, LSU had the Laurel Municipal Airport looking like O’Hare.
As the staff of the Leader-Call planned its annual football magazine cover, deciding to put Young on the cover was as much of a no-brainer as picking Secretariat to win the Kentucky Derby.
In a meeting with then-Laurel High football coach Todd Breland, a reporter asked his thoughts on Young being featured on the cover.
Breland said, paraphrasing, that Young was a great football player and worthy of all the accolades and a presence on the cover, but — and this next part is not paraphrased — “If y’all don’t put Charles Cross on the cover, you’re a bunch of (flippin’) idiots.”
Breland was not smiling — and he did not say “flippin’.”
Through the hoopla of watching Young steamroll overmatched offensive linemen, Cross’ brilliance as an offensive tackle had gone virtually unnoticed. Such is life for an offensive lineman — “the big uglies,” as John Madden called them.
Sports writers often ask coaches for their input on a cover photo or all-county team selection, using that for advice only. Not with Charles Cross.
We were not going to be a “bunch of (flippin’) idiots.”
In May before their senior year, Byron Young and Charles Cross spent several hours in the office of the Leader-Call for a photo shoot.
Equipped with smoke machines, a professional photographer and a studio-like atmosphere, those two gentle giants — at least off the field — showed a ridiculous amount of patience. Even when the photographer broke out the spray bottle of water to splash each player’s face in hopes to make them appear sweaty, neither blinked an eye.
They got in poses facing one another, facing away from one another, growling at the camera and smiling widely. How long they stayed at the shoot in the Leader-Call office escapes me, but it was lengthy.
A few months later, that football magazine came out, and both adorned the cover.
Both had star senior seasons and made Under Armour All-American Game history as being the only two players being chosen from Mississippi and hailing from the same county.
Four years later, Young is a stalwart for Alabama’s defense and Cross is on the precipice of making Jones County history, as he is expected to be drafted in the first round of April’s NFL Draft. Most draft pundits have him going somewhere between the 10th and 20th overall pick. The first round of the draft is scheduled for April 28.
What impressed me most about Cross is beyond anything he did on the field — his demeanor off the field. He was quiet and smart and kind — the perfect addition to any organization. I wish I would have paid more attention to Cross’ brilliance in high school, but everyone knows the offensive linemen get the least amount of credit for the most important job on the field.
Two weeks from tonight in Las Vegas, Laurel High will make history when one of its own will be called up in the first round of the NFL Draft. There should be plenty of celebrations around the Free State.
Those who watched him grow up, play in youth leagues and then through high school will have a grin. He is most deserving of his draft position and all that will come with it.
Whatever team drafts Charles Cross will get a winner. He has the length, the strength, the character and the ability to be a star on any level of football, especially in the NFL.
Selfishly, I would love for Cross to go play for the New York Jets, but then he would have a career on life support before it began. The hopeless, hapless Jets couldn’t win an NCAA national championship let alone a Super Bowl, so I will keep those feelings to myself. A franchise that is more than 60 years old with one highlight — Joe Namath running off the field in Super Bowl III shaking his index finger — is certainly not where one wants to be. Plus, who wants to play in New Jersey anyway?
I’d love to see him in New Orleans, because he would be a perfect fit on a team that needs the best offensive lineman in the draft, not to mention he would be easy for us to cover during home games.
I could see him getting scooped up by Seattle or any number of teams needing that hulking presence protecting quarterbacks and opening holes for the running backs.
I chuckle to think of an NFL general manager calling Coach Breland, now at South Jones, to get his input.
I imagine it would go something like this:
“Coach, should we draft Charles Cross?” a general manager asks.
“Let me tell you, if you don’t draft Charles Cross, you are a bunch of (flippin’) idiots” — and he wouldn’t say flippin’.
Take it from us, Breland knows exactly what he is talking about.

