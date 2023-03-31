Carr column vietnam

This week, I attended a Vietnam memorial service, and I was moved to tears on many occasions. I watched as Vietnam veterans walked by the memorial reef and saluted the reef in memory of those who had lost their life in battle, and many had tears as they remembered those brave men and women. The picture is Mr. Richard Boyanton, a Vietnam veteran who fought bravely for freedom. I am so thankful to be an American, and even more thankful for the brave men and women who have fought so valiantly for the liberty we get to enjoy in our great nation.

Dan Carr

Dan Carr

“Freedom isn’t cheap” is often used to emphasize that the price of maintaining one’s freedom is often high, whether in terms of sacrifices, struggles or costs. Freedom is something that must be fought for, defended and preserved, and it often requires significant effort, resources and even lives.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.