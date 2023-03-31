This week, I attended a Vietnam memorial service, and I was moved to tears on many occasions. I watched as Vietnam veterans walked by the memorial reef and saluted the reef in memory of those who had lost their life in battle, and many had tears as they remembered those brave men and women. The picture is Mr. Richard Boyanton, a Vietnam veteran who fought bravely for freedom. I am so thankful to be an American, and even more thankful for the brave men and women who have fought so valiantly for the liberty we get to enjoy in our great nation.
“Freedom isn’t cheap” is often used to emphasize that the price of maintaining one’s freedom is often high, whether in terms of sacrifices, struggles or costs. Freedom is something that must be fought for, defended and preserved, and it often requires significant effort, resources and even lives.
Throughout history, many people and nations have had to pay a heavy price for their freedom, whether through wars, revolutions, civil-rights movements or other means. The struggle for freedom often entails great risks, hardships and challenges, as well as the need to confront and overcome oppression, tyranny and injustice.
However, despite the challenges and costs, many people believe that the value of freedom is immeasurable, and that it is worth fighting for, even at great personal or societal expense. Freedom provides individuals with the ability to make their own choices, pursue their own goals and express themselves without fear of persecution or repression. It also enables societies to thrive by fostering innovation, creativity and diversity, and by promoting democracy, human rights and the rule of law.
While freedom may not be cheap, its value is immeasurable and worth defending. It is a fundamental human right that must be protected and cherished, even in the face of adversity and sacrifice. Today and every day, let us always give thanks for the soldiers who sacrifice daily so we can live free!
We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to those who lost their lives in battle, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms and way of life.
Their selflessness and bravery in the face of danger and adversity should never be forgotten or taken for granted. We owe our current and future liberties to their heroic actions, and their sacrifice reminds us of the importance of standing up for what is right and just, even in the face of great peril.
Without their sacrifice, we may not be enjoying the freedoms and opportunities that we have today. We must always honor and remember those who gave their lives in service to our country, and strive to uphold the values of freedom and justice that they fought and died for.
Their legacy will live on through the generations, and we will always be grateful for their sacrifice and service to our nation.
It is long overdue that we welcome home and honor our Vietnam veterans for their service and sacrifice. These brave men and women served their country with honor and distinction, often in very difficult and dangerous conditions. Unfortunately, many were not properly acknowledged or appreciated for their service when they returned home, and instead faced a great deal of criticism and mistreatment.
Now is the time to rectify this wrong and give these veterans the recognition and respect they deserve. We must honor their courage, dedication and sacrifice, and acknowledge the immense toll that the Vietnam War took on both the soldiers who fought in it and their families. We must also recognize the significant contributions that these veterans have made to our country, both during their service and in their civilian lives.
We must ensure that our Vietnam veterans and all veterans receive the care and support they need and deserve, including access to medical care, employment opportunities and other resources. We must also make a concerted effort to listen to their stories and experiences, and to understand the lasting impact that their service has had on their lives and the lives of those around them.
In conclusion, we owe it to our Vietnam veterans to welcome them home and honor their service and sacrifice. We must never forget their courage and bravery in the face of adversity, and we must ensure that they receive the support and recognition they deserve.
We also owe Jesus our gratitude and thanks for giving His life for our salvation. Jesus is the Son of God who willingly sacrificed Himself on the cross for the salvation of each one of us. His death and resurrection is the ultimate act of love, mercy and redemption, and have inspired countless individuals throughout history to live a life of faith and service.
As we think of Jesus’ sacrifice, we are reminded of the depth of God’s love and grace toward us. We are humbled by the magnitude of His selflessness and sacrifice, and inspired to follow His example of love, compassion and forgiveness.
We should express our gratitude and appreciation to Jesus for His ultimate sacrifice, and for the gift of salvation that He has bestowed upon us. We honor Him by striving to live a life of faith, hope and love, and by sharing His message of peace and reconciliation with the world.
As a Christian, I am His ambassador and I should remind myself daily that I belong to Him. It is so easy to get caught up in our way of life and neglect to live a life of surrender to His will and to His calling on our life.
So today, I remind each one of us to be thankful for the sacrifice of Jesus and the American soldier. Today, I say THANK YOU!
