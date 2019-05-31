The easiest columns for me are the ones about sports. That’s partly because most of them are based on memories, not facts. Sports fans can relate. A Hail Mary hangs in the air for an eternity … A home run clears the light tower in center field and might still be going … The winning 3-pointer was lofted from a step or two past halfcourt just as the buzzer sounded … The go-ahead goal grazed the outstretched fingertips of the keeper just before nestling into the back of the net …
That’s the way I remember it, at least, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. The coolest thing about my early memories of covering high school and youth sports is that there’s rarely a video to dispute my recollection of events. That’s not true now.
Everything is recorded, often at the expense of living in the moment. Gone are the days of sitting around and reminiscing over a beer. Nope, everyone just gathers around the cellphone or laptop to see exactly how it happened. That’s more accurate, I suppose, but it isn’t as fun or interesting.
I’m biased, of course, but to me, there’s nothing quite as good as a good old-fashioned scrapbook full of newspaper clippings to preserve history. An email or Facebook link to a video highlight or celebration just doesn’t drum up the old feelings of nostalgia in me. Not the kind that strike up conversations, lively storytelling and friendly debate. Everyone looks at it, says, “wow, cool,” then moves on.
But there’s something about a yellowing piece of newsprint behind a thin, clear plastic window in a photo album that can get the memories flowing.
Sportswriting is not a family-friendly gig, especially when your spouse and child have zero interest in them. I’ve been doing this job for more than a quarter-century now. Sports was my first responsibility for the first 10 years or so, but I’ve never completely gotten away from it. Sometimes, that’s been a nuisance. (Ask the ex and the teenage daughter.)
During the times we’ve been without a solid sports editor, I’ve had to use my time doing that, and news has suffered. When I concentrate on news, then sports suffers. When I concentrate on both, the daughter I’m raising alone suffers …
And when any of those are suffering, I’m suffering, because I desperately want to do a good job. My responsibility to readers is something I don’t take lightly. And because of that, I’ve really felt bad for local sports fans since Guru Nichols left. You haven’t gotten the basic coverage that you deserve for more than a year now.
But I’m going to make a Guru-like prediction here: It’s been worth the wait.
At this point, no one is happier to have hired Brad Crowe as our new sports editor than I am. But pretty soon, all of our sports fans will join me in that sentiment. He is going to do a great job. Heck, he already is.
A seasoned sports editor once told me that there are two kinds of sports editors at community newspapers — writers who were forced to be photographers and photographers who were forced to be writers.
Brad, who just graduated from Southern Miss in May, is probably already the best I’ve seen at combining the two skills. He’s an outstanding photographer and writer. And to make things even better, he doesn’t have a typical millennial mentality. He will add some components to the sports department that incorporate new technology, but he’s old-school in realizing that the print product is our bread-and-butter. He understands that he’s writing history as it happens. He’s approaching stories with the understanding that what he puts in print will one day be that yellowed piece of paper in the family scrapbook … and when you go into anything with that knowledge, you’re going to do your best. Always.
We are proud to have him and his hiring, once again, shows Jim’s commitment to putting out a quality product that the community can be proud of, not just getting by so we can collect more profit. It’s the latter approach that has hurt local newspapers — and all media, for that matter. We continue to buck that trend, and it’s yet another reason that I’m proud to work here.
Meanwhile, Brad will quickly learn not to mention anything sports-related to me. Already, in his first couple of days, I’ve taken him down too many memory trails … from Weir football, Durant basketball and Kosciusko baseball in the mid-’90s to Warren Central baseball and Vicksburg girls’ soccer in the early 2000s to Laurel football in the late 2000s to West Jones baseball from the last couple of years …
It all happened just the way I remember it, too. I pray that he makes the kind of memories in this demanding, rewarding profession. The way he approaches it, I’m sure he will. Along the way, there will be encounters with over-zealous parents, pissed-off coaches and incoherent players. That’s all part of the grind.
But I guarantee that if he ever moves on to concentrate on doing news, he won’t be sitting around one day telling war stories about the City Council meeting he was at or the questionable executive session that the Board of Supervisors went into. No, he’ll be talking about Tornadoes, Mustangs, Braves and Tigers he saw way back when. Those are the memories that endure.
Sports-reporting for a community newspaper is a young, single man’s profession, so Brad is perfect for the job in his personal life and with his professional skills and talent. His role model is Rick Cleveland, who is as good of a sports columnist and sports ambassador for his state as any other in the country.
Brad has set his goals high, so we all should benefit. Please join me in welcoming him aboard … but no young ladies, please. We need to keep him single for a few more years at least.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
