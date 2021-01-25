If you have not had it yet or do not live with someone who did, count your blessings. I have been counting mine and thankful that I had not been infected since we first heard of COVID-19 last March. By this time, January 2021, we have all heard the rules so many times, it seems to be burned into our minds. Wear your mask everywhere, wash your hands, use sanitizer, wipe things down, and be kind and respectful to others in public.
We know the drill, right? We have heard the stories from our friends and neighbors who have survived the virus, and unfortunately, we all know someone who did not. We know it is real, but sometimes we forget.
How many times have you had to turn around to go back to your car for your mask? I still find myself daydreaming of pre-COVID times, when we could actually see each other smile, and there are other times when I am watching an old television show and I catch myself saying, “Ooooooo, they shouldn’t be hugging (in a group, in a car, etc) without their mask!” then I realize, that was before …
I have been one of the lucky ones. I thought I had that magic, immune blood type that casts an invisible shield of protection around me, preventing me from catching COVID. I have been careful (mostly), aware that there was danger everywhere I went, but at times feeling braver than others, especially with the people I spend the most time with daily.
Most of us are guilty of letting our guard down occasionally. We become complacent, thinking, “I haven’t caught it so far” or “I probably already had it and didn’t know it, so I don’t need to be as careful.” It seems that I was not careful enough one time too many.
Last week, I woke up with a very dry mouth and a scratchy sore throat in the early morning hours. I adjusted my sleeping position and went back to sleep. When I woke up for the morning, I noticed that my throat was still sore, but I began to get ready for my day. I checked my temperature and did not have fever, so I carried on. But something just did not settle right in my soul. I did not feel horrible, but then I wondered, “What if? …”
So I decided it would be best to go to Urgent Care, just to be sure. I was absolutely convinced that it was just a regular January sinus infection. I had a rapid test, and then I sat through the needling probe of the back of my eyeball (it was actually bearable, so don’t be scared). I was never so shocked to hear those words: “Your COVID test did come back positive.” I think I kind of blanked out for a minute or two as the doctor gave me the spiel. “You and whoever you live closely with in your home need to quarantine for 10 days. Do not leave your house. Do not expose anyone else. Wipe down everything. If you feel worse, call us. Get well soon, ma’am.” I hung up the phone in disbelief.
I let everyone I had been around for the past few days know, and each time I said the words, I felt terrible. Responsible. Guilty. Hopeful that I had not passed it on to anyone else unknowingly. It is an awful scary feeling knowing that I am a carrier of an illness that could potentially take someone’s life. Even if others do not see it that way, it is a heavy weight to carry. Those of you that got the same news felt the same way, I am sure.
So here I am, quarantined to my home for several more days. I have learned a few things in the last week and will probably learn even more before this is over. The first thing I wish I had done differently was to have my COVID cocktail ready. If you have been told about certain vitamins that you should take if you get it, buy them BEFORE you get diagnosed. Duh. I didn’t and had to rely on someone else to make a drug-store run for me. Which leads me to my second point: Be nice to the people around you. Quarantine if you are sick is different than the quarantine we had last spring. This is a totally helpless situation. DO NOT think that just because you don’t feel horribly sick that you can just run here or there to get what you need.
Do not put anyone else’s health in danger just because you don’t want to ask someone else to do you a favor. That is reckless and inconsiderate. I have no idea where I picked up the virus, and it could have been from someone who did just that. Don’t be that person.
If your friends offer to help, let them. I have been extremely blessed by the outpouring of love from my friends and family and offers to help. For someone as independent and stubborn as I am, being helpless is hard, but I have learned to manage and have allowed other people to help me.
Have some things ready to occupy your time at home. Lucky for me, I love to paint. It is a bonus that I actually feel well enough to do it. Keep moving. Don’t lay around in bed if you don’t have to. Go outside, walk around. Keep your body going. Drink lots of water! Sitting around makes us forget to hydrate ourselves, and that can be detrimental to healing. Do things that you can pay attention to and find joy in, as this takes the focus away from the feeling of being alone. You may not feel as bad as you think you do if you can stay busy.
I have learned that instant gratification is not a thing in the COVID world. I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to run to Hattiesburg or just go pick up some paint at the store. I have had to learn patience.
So far, I just have a mild case and hope to recover mostly unscathed. It is funny how sometimes when we are too busy to make time to take care of ourselves, God will make it for us. I have had a lot of time to think about a lot of things during the past week.
Our perspective about life can change in the blink of an eye. This experience has been a good lesson learned that life does not always go exactly as planned.
My prayer is that this unrelenting virus will soon be a thing of the past and we can all get back to life as we knew it, but my hope is that this experience makes us better than we were before. Be considerate, be kind, love one another. You never know when you may be the helpless one.
