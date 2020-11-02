The presidential race tops ballots filled with other candidates and issues deemed important enough to merit a vote by the people. Voters like to believe we have a voice in government. Too many times in 2020 we’ve seen candidates at the federal level along with mayors and governors exercising authority voters did not give to them.
The LEFT are all in a dither worrying about a peaceful transition of power in the White House. After the chaos they have continually drummed up the past four years “resist”ing all things Trump, regular folks wonder what they’ll do if President Trump is reelected. We’ve witnessed the LEFT peacefully protesting as cities burned, protesters ransacked, looted, and destroyed local and chain stores, and attacked and vilified police while mayors and governors empathized with outraged mobs.
What if Joe Biden wins? The last time a socialist won, opponents went on with our lives and waited eight years to elect someone who wasn’t a career politician. President Trump ended wars and brokered peace deals in the Middle East. His economic plan reduced unemployment to record lows for all races and created more jobs than we had workers to fill. Under President Trump the economy added about $6,000 more to median household income in three years.
After 47 years in Washington, Joe Biden promises to undo everything President Trump has done. Biden said on national TV he would shut America down if necessary to control the pandemic, and bemoaned “a dark winter ahead” in his last debate with Trump. Biden is projecting a gloomy picture for America’s future. But, that’s what the left has been projecting for America every day, week and month for the past four years.
The left has been hyping and touting the pandemic as a political problem for about eight months now. That’s the club they’ve used to bash Trump and his supporters. This is after they minimized the dangers of coronavirus. Remember left headlines during the first three months of 2020?
• “Who Says It’s Not Safe to Travel to China?” — New York Times, Feb. 5, 2020
• “Coronavirus is not going to cause a major issue in the United States.” — Dr. David Agus, CBS This Morning Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
• “So if you’re freaked out at all about the coronavirus, you should be more concerned about the flu.” — Anderson Cooper, CNN, March 4, 2020”
President Trump initiated “Operation Warp Speed” to develop a vaccine and has planned for the military to deliver 200,000 doses before the end of this year to our most vulnerable citizens.
No one is voting for Joe Biden. The left is voting against President Trump, his supporters and the coronavirus, as if they would have banned travel from infected nations and developed a vaccine in less than a year. “Wear a mask!” “Isolate!” “Lockdown!”
A friend told me the mayor of his town had reported him for not wearing a mask and he’d been given a ticket. If I had written that sentence nine months ago, no one would have believed it. The left has been using the coronavirus to dictate and control what we can do, where we can go, and even what we can say.
If Joe Biden wins the presidency, we can expect more government control from Washington paid for with our rising taxes from dwindling paychecks and bank accounts.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
