This is the beginning of several article that have primarily to do with the Constitution and “What is a Constitutional Conservative.”
A constitutional conservative is someone who believes in adhering to the principles of the U.S. Constitution as originally written and intended by the framers. This typically involves a commitment to limited government, individual liberty and the rule of law.
We believe that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land and that all government actions should be evaluated in light of its provisions. We also believe that the federal government should be limited in its powers and that many functions currently performed by the government should be left to the states or to private individuals and organizations.
Additionally, we tend to prioritize individual rights and freedoms, including freedom of speech, religion and the press, as well as the right to keep and bear arms. We oppose government regulation and intervention in the economy, preferring instead a free-market system that allows individuals to pursue their own economic interests.
We believe that the Constitution is a foundational document that provides a framework for limited government and individual freedom, and that it should be respected and preserved as a bulwark against government overreach and tyranny.
What does the
Constitution protect?
Freedom of speech is a fundamental right that is protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. We view freedom of speech as a cornerstone of individual liberty and a critical safeguard against government censorship and oppression.
We believe that all individuals should be free to express their views and opinions without fear of government retaliation or censorship, regardless of how unpopular or controversial those views may be. We argue that the government should not be in the business of deciding which speech is acceptable and which is not, and that individuals should be free to express themselves without fear of punishment or reprisal.
At the same time, we recognize that there are limits to freedom of speech. For example, speech that incites violence or that is designed to harass or intimidate others may not be protected by the First Amendment. However, we generally believe that these limits should be narrowly tailored and should not be used as a pretext for suppressing speech that is merely unpopular or offensive.
Freedom of religion is another fundamental right that is protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. We view freedom of religion as a cornerstone of individual liberty and a critical safeguard against government interference in matters of faith.
We believe that individuals should be free to practice their religion without interference from the government or other individuals. We argue that the government should not be in the business of dictating religious beliefs or practices and that individuals should be free to worship as they see fit or not to worship at all.
In addition to protecting the individual right to practice religion, we also believe in protecting religious institutions from government interference. We argue that religious institutions play an important role in civil society and should be free to operate without undue government regulation or oversight.
At the same time, we recognize that there are limits to freedom of religion. For example, the government may be able to regulate certain religious practices if they pose a threat to public health or safety. However, we generally believe that these limits should be narrowly tailored and should not be used as a pretext for suppressing religious expression or practice.
Freedom of the press is another fundamental right that is protected by the First Amendment. We view freedom of the press as a critical safeguard against government censorship and a key component of a free and democratic society.
We believe that the press plays a vital role in holding government officials accountable and in keeping the public informed about important issues. We argue that the government should not be in the business of regulating or censoring the press and that individuals should be free to express themselves through the media without fear of reprisal or punishment.
In addition to protecting the individual right to freedom of the press, we also believe in protecting the independence of the press from government interference. We argue that the press should be free to operate without undue government regulation or oversight, and that government officials should not be able to use their power to silence or intimidate journalists.
At the same time, we recognize that there are limits to freedom of the press. For example, the press may not be able to publish classified government information or to engage in libelous or slanderous speech without facing legal consequences. However, we generally believe that these limits should be narrowly tailored and should not be used as a pretext for suppressing legitimate journalistic activity.
We will continue to dive into the very workings and meaning of the Constitution next week in our next article..
Dan Carr is a pastor at Community Baptist Church in Slidell, La., and the president of the Mississippi Conservative Club. Email him at ms@msconservativeclub.com or visit msconservativeclub.com.
