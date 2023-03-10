This is the beginning of several article that have primarily to do with the Constitution and “What is a Constitutional Conservative.”

A constitutional conservative is someone who believes in adhering to the principles of the U.S. Constitution as originally written and intended by the framers. This typically involves a commitment to limited government, individual liberty and the rule of law.

Dan Carr

Dan Carr

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.